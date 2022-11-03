Carson Peters and Iron Mountain will perform on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Carter Fold’s 2022 season. Peters was a contestant on season 21 of NBC’s ‘The Voice,’ making it through multiple rounds and working with various musicians throughout his time on the music reality show.
Carson Peters, Ben Marshall and Eric Marshall harmonize during their performance on the third day of Rhythm & Roots Reunion in Bristol. They will be appearing along with the rest of Iron Mountain on Saturday at the Carter Fold in Hiltons.
Carson Peters performs with Iron Mountain on June 4, when Rita Forrester was given the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award.
Marina Waters
Bristol Now
Carson Peters and Iron Mountain will perform on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Carter Fold’s 2022 season. Peters was a contestant on season 21 of NBC’s ‘The Voice,’ making it through multiple rounds and working with various musicians throughout his time on the music reality show.
Ned Jilton II/Kingsport Times news
Carson Peters, Ben Marshall and Eric Marshall harmonize during their performance on the third day of Rhythm & Roots Reunion in Bristol. They will be appearing along with the rest of Iron Mountain on Saturday at the Carter Fold in Hiltons.
Ned Jilton II/Kingsport Times News
Carson Peters and Iron Mountain are shown here at a previous performance at the Carter Fold.
HILTONS, Va. — If Carson Peters’ earlier 2022 performances at the Carter Family Fold are any indication, expect a big crowd this weekend when the band returns to the historic venue.
Carson Peters and Iron Mountain will perform on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Carter Fold’s 2022 season of shows, ending Nov. 26.
Peters was a contestant on season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice,” making it through multiple rounds and working with various musicians throughout his time on the music reality show. Peters is also a Piney Flats native who started playing the fiddle at 3 years old when his parents bought him a ⅛-size fiddle. Since then, he has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and performed with bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs and his band, Kentucky Thunder, in addition to many other musical highlights throughout his career.
The band has performed throughout the South and includes Peters’ father (Jamie Peters), Eric Marshall and Ben Marshall of Mount Airy, North Carolina, and Austin Tate of Marion, Virginia.
The band performed at the Carter Fold on June 4, when Carter Fold Executive Director Rita Forrester was honored with the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award. The show brought over 1,000 visitors from around the region and the world — with visitors from as far as Egypt.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Forrester’s mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the shows free of charge.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. For more information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.