HILTONS, Va. — If Carson Peters’ earlier 2022 performances at the Carter Family Fold are any indication, expect a big crowd this weekend when the band returns to the historic venue.

Carson Peters and Iron Mountain will perform on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Carter Fold’s 2022 season of shows, ending Nov. 26.

Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. For more information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.