Author Noah Broyles of Knoxville will read from his debut 2021 novel, “The House of Dust” Feb. 15 to kick off the Carson-Newman University Appalachian Cultural Center linesup for the spring of 2023.

JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University’s Appalachian Cultural Center kicks off its 2023 Spring Lineup Wednesday, Feb. 15 with author and C-N alumnus Noah Broyles.

The Knoxville native will read from his debut novel, “The House of Dust.” Published in 2021, “The House of Dust” has caught the attention of fellow writers and publications.

