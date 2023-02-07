JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University’s Appalachian Cultural Center kicks off its 2023 Spring Lineup Wednesday, Feb. 15 with author and C-N alumnus Noah Broyles.
The Knoxville native will read from his debut novel, “The House of Dust.” Published in 2021, “The House of Dust” has caught the attention of fellow writers and publications.
“An ambitious first novel full of the mysteries, histories and rituals of a Tennessee town,” said John Langan, Stoker-winning author of “The Fisherman.” “Full of nightmarish imagery wrapped in elegant prose, this is a strong debut.”
The 4 p.m. reading will be held in the university’s Appalachian Cultural Center.
“We are excited to bring elements of our region’s culture, both near and far,” said Dr. Wesley McMasters, director of the Appalachian Cultural Center and chair of C-N’s Arts Initiative. “We are excited to showcase such a variety of art from our region, as well as maintain the traditions established at the ACC and in our community through continuing our series of Lenten meditations, offered in person at the Appalachian Cultural Center for the first time.”
All events are free and open to the public.
The rest of the spring cultural lineup is as follows:
• Alyssa Hankey
Wednesday, March 1, 4 p.m.
Performance from “Northerner”
Thomas Recital Hall
Influenced by Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty, Johnny Cash and others, Hankey will perform from her latest release LP “Northerner,” showcasing her own brands she calls “Rust Belt Folk Rock.”
• Lenten Meditations
“Rest, Abide, Seek”
March 15, noon, Matthew Pope, Appalachian Cultural Center
March 22, noon, Dr. Vova Gorbenko, Appalachian Cultural Center
March 29, noon, Dr. Leonor Taiano, Appalachian Cultural Center
April 7, 6 p.m., Julie Wright, Thomas Recital Hall
• Red Branch Arts Festival
Thursday, April 13
Lineup to be announced.
Poetry/Fiction Readings, Art Show, Writing Workshops