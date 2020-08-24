KINGSPORT — The carnival will soon be coming to town.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week approved a permit to allow KGN Promotions to operate a carnival from Sept. 23 through Oct. 3 in the parking lot of the old Winn-Dixie shopping center in the Allandale community.
According to information provided to the BMA, the promoter agrees to abide by the Tennessee Pledge plan for attractions, large venues and large community events.
City Manager Chris McCartt said KGN has held similar events in Bristol and Johnson City earlier this year.
The BMA voted 6-1 to approve the permit, with Alderwoman Jennifer Adler voting no.
“For me, it’s about the optics. So long as we’re not allowing students back in the classrooms in person, I think as a community we have do everything possible to push those (COVID-19) numbers lower,” Adler said. “That has to be our priority. Even if it hurts, that needs to be our priority.”
Alderman James Phillips had a different opinion on the matter.
“They’ve been in Johnson City and Bristol and done a great job with no complaints from any city,” Phillips said. “They do a good job and that’s why we’re allowing this.”
SAFETY MEASURES
Garth Nicely, the owner of the carnival company, said he plans to follow all state guidelines and safety measures when it comes to the COVID-19 procedures.
“I hope to just show folks there’s a way to have entertainment in a clean, safe way,” Nicely said.
According to Nicely, the carnival will employ the following measures to help keep everyone safe:
• All employees and customers are required to wear a mask.
• Masks will be available for the public.
• Each employee’s temperature is taken daily.
• All customers will have their temperature taken before entering and will be asked to leave if it is above acceptable levels.
• All rides will have social distancing lines marked at entrances.
• Only same family and friend groups will be seated together.
• Cars and seats will be sanitized after every ride cycle.
• Full-time sanitizers will clean the fence, toilets and general areas.
• Rides will be spaced out to allow for social distancing.
COMMENTS FROM THE CARNIVAL OWNER
Nicely, a Kingsport native, has been in the carnival business for more than 40 years, starting out in the industry as a kid working in the summertime when the carnival would come to Gray. Typically, Nicely likes to stay fairly close to home with his carnival, and does events within 150 miles of the Model City.
“I feel we’re as clean as any Walmart or Home Depot,” Nicely said. “We’re wearing masks and every time people get out of a seat, we clean it right then. And we’re wiping everything down, even the fence the parents are standing around touching. We’re as thorough as anybody out there.”
Nicely said the carnival that comes to Kingsport next month will be a small one, offering nine or 10 rides, along with a couple games. Just something to break up the monotony of living in the middle of a pandemic.
So far, the response from the public has been positive, Nicely said.
“Usually when people come to the carnival, they don’t say anything and leave. Now they come up to us and thank us for having something to do. They appreciate what we’ve done and the precautions we’ve taken,” Nicely said. “I just want to show that you can do it in a clean, safe way.”