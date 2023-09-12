Bristol Rhythm and Roots Carlene Carter smiling at guitarist

BRISTOL — You could say Bristol belongs to the Carter Family. They are, afterall, the founding family of country music that served as the centerpiece of the 1927 recording sessions officially bringing country music to the masses. It’s the family — and Bristol’s — legacy.

But on Sunday, Bristol felt a little more like it belonged to Carlene Carter.

Bristol Rhythm and Roots Carlene Carter 8

Carlene Carter brought her own brand of country and rock to Rhythm & Roots with a dose of Carter Family tunes.


Bristol Rhythm and Roots Carlene Carter 20

Oscar Harris and Carlene Carter perform together at Rhythm & Roots.


