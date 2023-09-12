BRISTOL — You could say Bristol belongs to the Carter Family. They are, afterall, the founding family of country music that served as the centerpiece of the 1927 recording sessions officially bringing country music to the masses. It’s the family — and Bristol’s — legacy.
But on Sunday, Bristol felt a little more like it belonged to Carlene Carter.
“I’m home y’all,” Carter said to the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion crowd at the beginning of her show in downtown Bristol. “I’m home in my own little way.”
And rightly so.
The legendary country musician, June Carter Cash, called Carlene Carter daughter. So did country star, Carl Smith. And after Johnny Cash married Carlene’s mother, he served as her step father and a shining star in her sky of family and musical influences. That’s not to mention her grandmother, Maybelle Carter, was an original member of the Carter Family Band known for their recordings and Maybelle’s distinct guitar picking.
“I was really lucky to grow up on the side of the stage of watching some of the most iconic entertainers in the world,” she said. “I sat in living rooms with some of the most iconic songwriters and I had a bird's eye view that anybody that wants to do this for a living could ever dream of having. And I never took it for granted. I just didn't.”
If the name didn’t tell on her, her eyes sure would. They’re a striking blue giveaway to her country music ancestry with a striking resemblance to that of Maybelle Carter’s. Though you could make the case you see more of June Carter Cash in them. Yet still, she says her eyes could have come from her father.
Mention them and she doesn’t pause. She might not be sure which family member passed them on to her, but she knows where they belong.
“These are Appalachian eyes, honey,” she said.
Carlene Carter could have spent her life in the shadow of her family, but in 1978 she officially broke into her own musical career when Emmylou Harris recorded "Easy From Now On," co-written with Susanna Clark. Then came Carlene Carter’s own brand of country infused rock/pop tunes like the Grammy nominated “I Fell in Love” and “Every Little Thing” from the ‘90s that still lift her live performances.
Crowds can expect her own discography with nods to her family legacy wrapped throughout her shows like a string around a Carter Family autoharp.
“They may not expect me to rock as hard as I do. And then they probably expect a bluegrassy kind of set,” Carter said before her Sunday show. “I'm trying to carry on making new music and keeping all the old stuff going too. They blend together pretty good. It's amazing the energy you can put into a song that’s 150 years old.”
The Carters have seen their share of struggles — Carlene too — and publicly. Divorce and death have plagued the family throughout the years. Sadness is woven throughout their classic songs like “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” and “Bury Me Under The Weeping Willow.” That same haunting sadness is found in “Lonesome Valley”, a song written by A.P Carter and revived by Carlene Carter and “Me and the Wildwood Rose,” which both appear on her 2014 album, “Carter Girl.”
In 2003, Carlene lost her mother, June, her step father, Johnny Cash, and her younger sister, Rosie. Years later she would release “Carter Girl,” the album that might just be the most important of her life.
“I made list after list of songs,” she said. “I had to woodshed on my guitar playing a lot, because if I was gonna even remotely try to play grandma's parts, I needed to really do the best job I could. I can't say that I did play them exactly like her, but I I tried my best. And there's a little Carlene in there, too.”
Songs like her mother’s tune “Tall Lover Man” and her cousin, Anita Carter’s, “Poor Old Heartsick Me” can also be found on the album. She even picked out a few star-studded guests including Kris Kristopherson, Willie Nelson, Vince Gill and Elizabeth Cook with producer Don Was, who Carlene Carter insisted be part of the project.
Yet, the album needed one more essential element before its release. It had to be the right time.
“It was sad in the beginning after mom died because every time I sang any of those songs, it just killed me,” she said. “So I stopped. I couldn’t sing that stuff for a while. That's why I waited on ‘Carter Girl,’ so I could sing it and feel joyful about it. Because I could hear them. I could hear them, literally. And it would make me grieve for them. In a way, it was a tool for grieving. It was a spontaneous, kind of magical time I had doing it. But I waited. I wanted to do it and I wanted to do it my way.”
However, music doesn't equal sadness for Carlene Carter. She’s found it’s more of a driving force keeping her going, just as it was for her legendary family members. In the same way the Carters offered a brighter look at life with “Keep on the Sunnyside,” Carlene Carter sees it all as a form of joy.
“It's actually been a healing thing for me,” she said. “It's like anything sad usually gets written about by me. It somehow exercises that out of my system. I think I'm building up to a couple of real tearjerkers. But I'm pretty good right now. I feel joyful and happy (with music) and it's infectious.”
She also had a front row seat to the essential role music played in her family’s lives.
“There was a lot of work," she said. "I think when my mom got older she didn’t adjust well to not working. John got sick and she stopped working like she used to. She started when she was 8 years old and then was on the road at 10. I just know from my own experience. I saw my mom decline a bit. It kept her vibrant and healthier than when she was not working. So I’m a big believer in keeping on trucking.”
From each family member, she took a page of their playbook that made her career distinctly her own.
Her mom offered her a dose of fearlessness and ambition. Her cousin, David Jones, gave her the ins and outs of guitar playing, along with her mother and grandmother. And, according to Carlene, Johnny Cash offered a life lesson that might have stuck a little too well.
“He said, ‘Just be yourself. Don't ever worry about what anybody else is doing.’ I mean it hasn't always served me well at radio or record sales, or any of that,” she said laughing, “but I'm happy with it.”
Those legacies live on today also through the Carter Family Fold, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024. It was the final venue in which Johnny Cash ever performed. Today, purely acoustic bands keep the old-time music tradition alive on stage. Only a few artists are known for plugging in an instrument at the venue: Johnny Cash, Marty Stuart and Carlene Carter.
“I’ve played at the Carter Fold several times and in several different aspects. They even let me have an electric piano,” she recalled. “I’ve played with my band and I’ve played with the Carters. I always get this really great pride feeling of my legacy. I feel very proud of it. It inspires me.”
That inspiration was apparent in Bristol as she performed at Rhythm & Roots, just a few yards from the country music mural in downtown that dons the three original members of the Carter Family band.
In just a few years Carlene and the world will celebrate the 100th anniversary of those famed 1927 Bristol Sessions. Carlene insists it will be worthy of the “big bang” of country music.
“My team and I are working on a big 100-year anniversary,” she said. “We’re gonna go big. We don’t know how big, but we know we’re gonna go big. We want it to be known all over the world. Not just in this area, in Nashville or just Bristol. And I’m hoping that I can do something special up at the Fold.”
No matter if the road of music leads her back to Bristol, the Carter Family Fold, or across the country (she will soon embark on the Transatlantic Sessions Tour through the UK). Carlene Carter plans to keep the Carter Family circle unbroken in the way she knows best — through music.
“It's been my comfort,” she said. “It’s been my home. I know exactly who I am and what I'm doing when I'm doing this.”