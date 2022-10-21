Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month.
Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
Lee County
• Jonesville — Trick or treating from 5 to 7 p.m. at participating households and at Cumberland Bowl Park
• Pennington Gap — Trick or treating 5-8 p.m.; The Halloween Carnival at Leeman Field is on Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 5 p.m., featuring games, hayrides, free popcorn and the Haunted Barn — www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068877143529
• Gate City — King Alleyween on Oct. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. along Jackson Street — Zombie Dancers, trunk-or-treat, games, inflatables.
• Weber City — Haunted Mansion on Oct. 22, 28 and 29, from 8 p.m. to midnight at 313 Legion St. Admission is $22.
• Nickelsville — Twin Springs Athletic Boosters’ Haunted Trail at Keith Memorial Park, Oct. 22, 23, 29, 30, from 7 to 10 p.m., with Family Night on Oct. 31 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Wise County
• Appalachia — Trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Big Stone Gap — Trick or treat from 4 to 9 p.m., with Trunk or Treat starting at 4 p.m. at the Big Stone Gap Visitors Center on Wood Avenue.
• Coeburn — Trick or treat from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Eighth annual Spooktacular Celebration and Trunk or Treat on Front Street.
• Pound — Trick or treat from 5 to 8 p.m., with trunk or treat at Town Hall.
• St. Paul — Trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Wise — Trick or treat from 5 to 8 p.m.; Big Glades pumpkin decorating contest and costume contest; Movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at the Big Glades stage.
Norton
• Trick or treat from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• Spooktacular Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Norton Expo Center and Wise County and Norton Chamber of Commerce parking lot on Park Avenue — children’s and adult costume contest at 6 p.m.
Other Halloween events in the area:
• Oct. 26 — Mount Olive Trick or Treat on Wise-Coeburn Road across from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, with inflatables, prizes and DJ.
• Oct. 31 — Zion Family Ministries Light the Night in Wise, with candy, games, drama/play, inflatables and refreshments
• UVA Wise’s Forbidden Fairground — Toxic Terror at the Wise County Fairgrounds on Fridays and Saturdays, plus Sunday and Monday, Oct. 30-31. $15 admission, cash only. Box office opens at 7:30 p.m. and the haunts start at 8 p.m.