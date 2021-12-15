KINGSPORT — The Friends of Allandale Mansion is hosting a one-night-only candlelight tour of the house and courtyard Sunday.
The self-guided event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is $5 per person (over age 10). Music will be provided by flutists Eileen Butler and Carolyn Barry.
Masks are required and a limited number of people will be allowed inside the mansion at any one time, so there might be a wait.
The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Allandale, an organization formed in 1989 to support continuing improvements at the historic mansion.