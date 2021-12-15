Allandale Mansion 8.JPG
MATTHEW LANE—mlane@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT — The Friends of Allandale Mansion is hosting a one-night-only candlelight tour of the house and courtyard Sunday.

The self-guided event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is $5 per person (over age 10). Music will be provided by flutists Eileen Butler and Carolyn Barry.

Masks are required and a limited number of people will be allowed inside the mansion at any one time, so there might be a wait.

The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Allandale, an organization formed in 1989 to support continuing improvements at the historic mansion.

Recommended Videos