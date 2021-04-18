KINGSPORT — Even though Christmas is eight months away, now’s a good time to think about the holiday season, especially if you have any artistic or creative talents.
The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is putting out a call for artists, creatives and craftspeople of all trades to participate in this year’s Christmas Connection — Artistic Creations Fair.
Now in its 42nd year, the two-day free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 12-13 at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.
If you want to participate, applications are now being accepted. Visit arts.kingsporttn.gov for more information. The deadline to apply is July 1.
There is no cost to apply, but Christmas Connection is by invitation only. All applications will be reviewed by a selection committee, taking various factors into consideration in order to create a high-quality, attractive show with a good mix of artistic and crafting creations.
The two-day event hosts the region’s best arts and crafts vendors where you’ll be able to find a wide variety of specialty items, including primitive and country crafts, Christmas ornaments, pottery, fabric crafts, jewelry and baked goods.