I had big plans this past week to bake birthday cakes for two friends. But before I could find time to do so, one birthday had passed and the other was here.
It turned out to be a good thing, me not having baked cakes.
Years ago my Uncle Harold noticed Mom no longer churned out “interesting” desserts that reflected whatever was trendy among homemakers at the time. In for a visit from D.C., Uncle Harold asked Mom why she’d stopped baking cakes for the family get-togethers, usually picnics, to mark his visits.
“I found this place called a bakery,” Mom answered back, only half in jest.
For most of my and my sibling’s childhood birthdays, a store-bought cake was expected. I still love buttercream-iced birthday cake, and will take a heavily- iced corner over a center-cut slice any day.
The latter birthday that snuck up on me last week was for my Times News coworker Anna Garland Simpson. It’s pretty common here at work for an employee’s departmental coworkers to mark their birthday with a cake or some other treat. Anna, however, is much loved and works throughout the building.
Despite my pushing cake recipes in this column somewhat frequently, I didn’t get a homemade cake made by work time on Anna’s birthday. So I fell back on my default Plan B: the Food City bakery in the Clinchfield Street store.
Times News reporter Rick Wagner rode shotgun as we headed to the store to see what they had ready-to-buy. I told him I thought we needed to get at least a half-sheet, rather than the usual quarter-sheet, because we’d be inviting more than just the newsroom to have cake for Anna’s birthday. Employees of other departments already had decorated Anna’s office door and signed cards and prepared gift bags.
As we walked up to the bakery counter in Food City, a colorful and unusual (to me) cake caught my eye.
“That’s the prettiest cake I’ve seen in a long time,” I said to Rick, who was more interested in whether or not it was white cake, chocolate cake. It was half and half, and I picked it from the case and asked one of the bakery employees if she could add “Happy Birthday Anna.”
As she did so, I told Rick the decorations on it looked to me like cactus or succulents rather than the roses or sweet pea blooms typically on ready-to-buy bakery cakes.
“It is a succulent cake,” the young woman said. “And I’m glad you like it and picked it. I made it and decided I’d use that design.”
Anna loved it. I kidded her it immediately made me think of her when I saw it because it was bright and cheerful — but a little prickly, too. She liked that, and cut the first piece. Over the next couple of hours, the cake was devoured. It also drew more than a few questions from people who agreed with my original assessment: prettiest cake they’d seen in a while. And everyone asked where we got it and who made it. “Never seen anything like it,” was another oft-repeated description.
I went back to the store a couple of days later to learn the name of the cake decorator and was lucky enough to find her on duty. She’s C.J. Ratliff. I was doubly lucky to walk up to the bakery counter just as store manager Kim Lane was about to walk away.
Ratliff said she started out as a baker and later moved into cake decorating, which she enjoys a lot. The succulent cake we bought for Anna’s birthday was only the second time she’d worked with that idea. The first time, she said, was not long after she started decorating cakes and it was by customer request.
That’s why it was going out on a limb a bit to have made that half-sheet cake on speculation for the bakery showcase.
“She’s great,” Lane said, thanking me for taking time to come in and offer the positive feedback. “She started out as a baker and did great with that. She had an interest in, and moved into decorating cakes. We have a hard time finding and keeping cake decorators. We’re happy to have her here on our team.”
A friend saw a picture of the cake and told me succulents are a bit of a trend in home and garden circles. I googled “succulent cake” and my screen was filled with photos of cakes decorated similarly to Anna’s birthday cake. But none were nearly as pretty.
One more “happy birthday” to Anna, and one more thanks to the creative C.J. Ratliff at Food City on Clinchfield. I’m pretty sure I’ll be back for more “cactus cake.”