HILTONS — The boys are back in town at the Carter Family Fold — the Brother Boys, that is.
Ed Snodderly and Eugene Wolf who make up the “New Hillbilly” duo, the Brother Boys, will return to the Carter Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The two joined forces in the ’90s and released albums such as “Plow,” “Presley’s Grocery” and “Mulehead.” According to the release from the Carter Fold, the two called their bluegrass, country and folk music “New Hillbilly” before the term “Americana” was used.
Snodderly’s songs have been recorded by artists such as Sam Bush, Missy Raines, Jerry Douglas and John Cowan. Lyrics written by Snodderly to the song “Diamond Stream” appear in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Hall of Honor. In addition to his music career, Snodderly has acted on stages in large cities across the country. He also landed a spot in the movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” where Snodderly appeared as a “village idiot.” Snodderly also owns and operates one of the region’s longest running music venues, the Downhome in Johnson City.
Wolf has been a member of the Barter Theatre’s acting company since 1977. He also portrayed A.P. Carter in the Barter’s production of “Keep on the Sunny Side.” His award-winning show, “The Book of Mamaw” played the Carter Fold in 2019 and will also go on tour again this summer.
The Brother Boys will also bring their musician friends to the stage, including fiddler Lisa Pattison and bassist Brandon Story.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free. For more information go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.
