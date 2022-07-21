the Brother Boys

Ed Snodderly and Eugene Wolf make up the Brother Boys band that plays ‘New Hillbilly’ and Americana music.

 CARTER FAMILY FOLD

HILTONS — The boys are back in town at the Carter Family Fold — the Brother Boys, that is.

Ed Snodderly and Eugene Wolf who make up the “New Hillbilly” duo, the Brother Boys, will return to the Carter Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

