KINGSPORT — From the late 1940s to the early 1980s, cruising Broad Street — from the train station to Church Circle and back again, and again, and again — was a primary social activity for many of the Model City’s younger crowd.
It was the perfect place to show off your ride. It will be again on Saturday. From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., car enthusiasts are invited to relive some of that attitude and atmosphere at the annual Broad Street Cruise-In.
The event is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police.
The event raises funds for children’s charities. And this year, thanks to Randall Gibson of Rainbow Motors, several bicycles will be given away to children during the event. The bike giveaway will be by the random draw- ing of en- tries.
In its early days, the event was held in the relatively small parking lot behind the Kingsport Public Library.
Johnny McClellan, one of the organizers, said the event now typically attracts about 350 cars of all makes, models and condition, which line up mainly along Main Street in front of the train station, but they also utilize Broad Street.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID concerns, and another event usually held in May didn’t happen this year, McClellan said.
“Depending on the weather, I think we’ll have a good crowd Saturday because people have missed the car shows being downtown,” McClellan said.
In addition to downtown eateries, three vendors will be on hand for the event, McClellan said.
Those interested in showing a vehicle can register at the show for $20. There is no charge for spectators.
“The show is open to all street rods, classics, muscle cars, rat rods, motorcycles and late models,” McClellan said. And there’s even a category for pedal cars and wagons.”
Cars are not judged, but plaques will be presented for choice awards. Also, each entrant will get a dash plaque and goody bag. In addition, door prizes for entrants include: a rebuilt Chevrolet engine; a large metal sign; and four $100 Visa gift cards.