BRISTOL — Country music icon Craig Morgan will perform at Bristol’s Cameo Theater on Oct. 29, giving audiences a night of fun, faith and country tunes.
Morgan got his start in Nashville, where he grew up around music and discovered his passion for it. He served in the Army for 10 years and received the USO Merit Award and the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal.
Writing lyrics was what first introduced him to the music industry, but the performance aspect began in his time overseas.
“Going overseas made me miss home, so in the process of being away I started writing songs,” Morgan said. On a visit home, “my dad encouraged me to go in the studio and demo some songs.” And the rest is history.
Since then, Morgan has released dozens of songs, 25 of which charted onBillboard, and his next album is due in November. Some of his titles include “Almost Home,” “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost,” “Redneck Yacht Club” and more.
He also recently released a memoir called “God, Family, Country,” written with Jim DeFelice and in partnership with Blackstone Publishing. The book was praised by Blake Shelton, Robert Irvine and more.
Most notably, Morgan is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, alongside country music legends such as Dolly Parton, Luke Combs and Garth Brooks, among others.
“More people climb Mount Everest than get inducted into the Grand Ole Opry,” Morgan laughed.
His “God, Family, Country” tour begins Wednesday and will pass through 11 cities throughout the U.S. Morgan’s tour will culminate in Nashville with a special Veterans Day performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium.