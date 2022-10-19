Craig Morgan
Contributed by Heather Conley

BRISTOL — Country music icon Craig Morgan will perform at Bristol’s Cameo Theater on Oct. 29, giving audiences a night of fun, faith and country tunes.

Morgan got his start in Nashville, where he grew up around music and discovered his passion for it. He served in the Army for 10 years and received the USO Merit Award and the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal.

