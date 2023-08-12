BRISTOL, Va. — The second annual Bristol Sunshine Festival at Michael Waltrip Brewing in Bristol is set for Saturday, Aug. 12.
The event is free for all ages and is highlighted by a car show and swap meet featuring trophies in 20 categories to be presented by two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip.
The festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. and will also feature live music, cornhole and yard games for the kids, and delicious food, craft beers and seltzers available for purchase from Michael Waltrip Brewing.
In addition to presenting the trophies, Waltrip will be joined by Scott Jones of The History Channel’s Counting Cars and Mike Rutter, owner of Rutterz Rodz, as celebrity Grand Marshals.
More than 500 entries are expected for the car show across 20 categories: Best in Show, Best Paint, Best Engine, Imports, Tuners, Classic Truck, Jeep, Mini Truck, Lifted Truck, Restored Truck, Low Rider, Exotic, Motorcycle, Rat Rod, Muscle, New Muscle, Hot Rod, Street Rod, Classic and Resto Mod. Car show participants can check in at the four-way stop of Moore and Cumberland (coming from Piedmont).
Festivalgoers will be treated to live music from FireHorse Acoustic Jam immediately following the car show trophy presentations at 6 p.m.
Motor Mile Motors of Bristol, Explore Bristol, Stateline Motorsports, Gypsy Circus Cider, Food City, Advance Auto Parts and Hoppy Possum Southern Brewers Cup are the festival’s sponsors.
The event kicks off on Friday with a free pre-party at 6 p.m. presented by Gypsy Circus Cider, featuring live music by the Julie Williams Band.