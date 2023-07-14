BRISTOL, Va. — Stories are typically shared through song at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. This year, the public is invited to weave their own tales of music festivals through storytelling.
This year, the festival has incorporated Roanoke’s Hoot and Holler Storytelling for Rhythm and Roots first-ever Storytelling Hoedown, which will include stories revolving around the theme of music festivals.
"We are seeking passionate storytellers to join us in celebrating the magic and mayhem of music festivals," said Lee Hunsaker, Hoot and Holler founder, in a press release. "If you have a captivating tale from the realm of music festivals, we want to hear from you."
To be considered as a Hoot and Holler storyteller at Bristol Rhythm & Roots, potential candidates are asked to submit a summarized version of their festival-themed story, highlighting the key moments and all the details, including what compels you to share.
Selected storytellers will have the opportunity to dazzle audiences at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and connect with a vibrant community of music and storytelling enthusiasts.
If your story is chosen, you will be coached and supported in order to shape your story into a six to eight-minute version, ready to share at Bristol Rhythm during Hoot and Holler's Sunday set on Sept. 10. Chosen storytellers will be gifted a weekend pass to the festival.
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion will be held on State Street in Historic Downtown Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia Sept. 8-10, 2023. For lineup, passes, and more information, go to BristolRhythm.com.
Hoot and Holler is Roanoke, Virginia’s only live storytelling event. The group is structured in the way of the New York non-profit storytelling group, The Moth, that offers themed storytelling events. Storytellers are given a theme and invited to share stories within that realm.
“A little Vaudeville, a smidge of irreverent rock and roll,” the release said, “a dash of freak show, a heap of hilarity, and a massive infusion of soul, Hoot and Holler will restore faith in the way we, as humans, share and listen to stories.”