BRISTOL, Va. — Stories are typically shared through song at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. This year, the public is invited to weave their own tales of music festivals through storytelling.

This year, the festival has incorporated Roanoke’s Hoot and Holler Storytelling for Rhythm and Roots first-ever Storytelling Hoedown, which will include stories revolving around the theme of music festivals.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you