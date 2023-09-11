BRISTOL, Tenn. — Book it. Another extraordinary chapter in country music’s rhythm and roots has been added to Bristol’s history.
Sunday signaled the end of a three-day music extravaganza in downtown Bristol.
Stamped as the 22nd spin of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, neither rain nor thunder nor lightning detracted from experiences that will last a lifetime. Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles opened the festival on Friday. Castlewood’s 49 Winchester punctuated the weekend Sunday evening.
Go ahead, pop an exclamation mark on the weekend that was the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
Like tuneful leaves falling from countless trees, music wafted throughout downtown Bristol. As if the bricks and mortar, pavement and sidewalks could sing, few steps taken along State Street were possible without a song to stride to.
The weather hopscotched from hot to cool, humid to wet, darkly cloudy and thunderous on each day. No matter. After a brief interlude courtesy the threat of lightning, folks from near and far squeezed to the front of the State Street Stage on Friday night to witness The Mavericks’ first appearance at Rhythm & Roots.
“We have seen The Mavericks all over the place,” said Chris Klein of Seattle, Washington.
Klein and Tina Miles stood front and center for several hours to be as close to Raul Malo’s Mavericks as possible. And why not? They said they have seen the longtime Cuban-flavored country band all across the country — from Washington to Indiana to Tennessee — and on Friday night, they jumped and hollered and sang right along from the front row during Rhythm & Roots.
“Sometimes,” Miles said, “we are emotional.”
Rightly so. Prodigiously voiced lead singer Raul Malo projected country gold with Latin tinges in such songs as 1994’s “There Goes My Heart.” Lead guitarist Eddie Perez delivered the twang. Malo reached for the soul of Bristol. And he found it in the heart of an adoring crowd.
Saturday shimmered from noon to midnight. Waves of music enveloped anyone who sought memorable lyrics and strong melodies.
For instance, Dallas Moore. A chip off the country outlaw DNA of Waylon Jennings, Billy Joe Shaver and big bad David Allan Coe, Moore’s mid-afternoon Saturday performance on the State Street Stage howled as if to the blazing sun. Country music with a capital C, Moore’s hourlong set featured such hell-raising fair as Billie Gant’s “21” and “Truckin’ Outlaw Blues.”
“Brother, it’s an honor to play in Bristol and at Rhythm & Roots,” Moore said during a post-show interview. “We loved being here last year, and brother, I want to come back next year.”
Dallas Wayne communicated love for Bristol — and Rhythm & Roots, too. His early afternoon set in the Paramount featured easygoing banter as well as country music presented as an acoustic trio. Flanked by a dobro player and an upright bassist, Wayne dipped into Tommy Overstreet’s long overlooked catalog for “Gwen.” He followed with a sad song hewn from reality for “Under the Overpass,” a song that casts a light upon the homeless in America.
Hardcore country percolates through Wayne’s veins. From the title track murder ballad on his latest album, “Coldwater, Tennessee,” to the country shuffling “If These Walls Could Cry,” Wayne rang the bells of authenticity with plentiful twang attached.
“This town is pure magic,” Wayne, who lives in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, and broadcasts his internationally renowned country radio show via SiriusXM Radio’s Willie’s Roadhouse channel, said of Bristol. “We never thought we’d leave Texas, but we love it here.”
Add Bristol’s whiz-band wonders Annabelle’s Curse to Saturday’s dizzying lineup of captivating music. Same thing regarding Ed Snodderly, who delved into his sterling songbook at Theatre Bristol.
How to top that on Sunday?
How about a pair of relatives of the Carter Family? Early in the day, Dale Jett occupied the Country Mural Stage. He’s a grandson of A.P. and Sara Carter. Later in the afternoon, Carlene Carter emoted from the same stage. She’s a granddaughter of Maybelle Carter. Oh, and the daughter of June Carter Cash and Country Music Hall of Fame member Carl Smith. And she’s also a stepdaughter of Johnny Cash.
Mercy’s sakes, right?
Well, imagine what threaded through their country-beating hearts as they performed amid the gaze of the original Carter Family. Yeah, they’re right there in Tim White’s astounding, historically important mural.
So, Jett sang the Carter Family’s “Worried Man Blues.” Tossed in “Anchored in Love,” as well. With Oscar Davis, autoharp clutched to his chest, historic country essence bloomed like a rose in paradise.
And yes, Sunday was paradise for all the music played and soaked up at Rhythm & Roots. Get this. Abingdon’s Adam Bolt thrilled a packed upstairs space at Southern Craft BBQ with originals, including “Growing Grapes and Writing Songs.”
At the Paramount, former Folk Soul Revival frontman Daniel Davis dug deep into his latest album for tunes, including “Say the Word.” Tony Dingus’ twangy pedal steel sure made Davis’s gift of music sound all the more killer country.
Meanwhile, around the corner at the Piedmont Stage, Jim Lauderdale did what Jim Lauderdale does. His songs, including “The Road Is a River” and “It Blows My Mind,” tugged the ear with lyrics as literature, with music tailored to make you move.
“I like to walk in downtown Bristol late at night or early in the morning,” Jim Lauderdale said before he went onstage. “We can see in downtown Bristol on State Street that most of the buildings are still here that were here in 1927. The Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers, we see what they saw. I love that.”
Lauderdale hugged Marty Stuart as country music’s renaissance man prepared to occupy the Piedmont Stage. Augmented in stupendous fashion by his band, His Fabulous Superlatives, Stuart opened with a twang-taut instrumental, “La Tingo Tango.”
No pause. Cousin Kenny Vaughan to his right on electric guitar, professor Chris Scruggs to his left on upright bass, and handsome Harry Stinson on drums, Stuart cast his eyes along the exact road through which Hank Williams took his last ride on New Year’s Eve 1952.
And Stuart packed a country-loving wallop. Twang bangers including “Tear the Woodpile Down” and the new “Tomahawk” delighted the considerable audience gathered to witness the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s return to Bristol.
“Man,” Stuart said backstage during a break for lightning, “I sure do love Bristol.”
Castlewood’s 49 Winchester closed out Sunday much as they turned the lights bright on Friday night. They mesmerized.
And that’s the way it was. Downtown Bristol evoked its essence for locals and all the world to witness. Distilled into three days and nights of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, history was made in the midst of the flower of the flock. Birthplace of Country Music blooms to the sound of music.
“The music was hotter than (Atlanta Braves’ star) Ronald Acuna on a hot Georgia night,” said Bill Hartley, past president of the Birthplace of Country Music organization.