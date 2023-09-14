PepperFest winner Ethan Hargraves

Eager participants signed up for last year's eating contest at PepperFest to test their ability to withstand heat — from hot wings to extremely hot peppers. Ethan Hargraves was declared the winner.

BRISTOL — Sept. 23 marks the official end of summer. But in Bristol, the heat continues in the form of brightly colored and spicy peppers at this year’s PepperFest.

The fifth annual event is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, in downtown Bristol. The free event will bring eating contests, culinary demonstrations, hot pepper plant sales, sauces, food trucks and other “spicy” vendors, a beer garden and live music.



PepperFest reactions

Last year's eating contest participants felt the heat.


