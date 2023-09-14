BRISTOL — Sept. 23 marks the official end of summer. But in Bristol, the heat continues in the form of brightly colored and spicy peppers at this year’s PepperFest.
The fifth annual event is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, in downtown Bristol. The free event will bring eating contests, culinary demonstrations, hot pepper plant sales, sauces, food trucks and other “spicy” vendors, a beer garden and live music.
“We’re really excited about how this event has grown over the years,” says Believe in Bristol Executive Director, Maggie Elliott, in a press release. “We created it as a way to grow our food experience downtown strategy and are really proud of the positive reception the event has received and the partnerships that have come out of it. Our organization is truly community driven and this event is a great example of how important it is to have the community be part of everything we do.”
Quaker Steak & Lube will once again present its Triple Atomic Wing Challenge, offering eight contestants the opportunity to win prizes if they are the first to finish their plate of extreme wings. Only Burns Twice Chili Peppers will also have a deck of 10 ultra-hot peppers for another eight contestants to push through the Ultimate “Beat the Heat” Pepper Eating Competition, the release said. Pre-registration is currently open for both eating competitions at www.believeinbristol.org/pepperfest.
Bristol PepperFest will also include a cornhole tournament fundraiser for Believe in Bristol, the host of the event. Teams must register online in advance of the event at www.believeinbristol.org/pepperfest.
Leading up to Bristol PepperFest, downtown visitors can enter to win prizes by participating in the Bristol PepperFest Spicy Scavenger Hunt, hosted on the GooseChase app. According to event organizers, this digital scavenger hunt will have participants hunting down a variety of spicy menu items available from Downtown Bristol restaurants and bars and snapping a selfie at each stop. To play, individuals can download the GooseChase app, login or create an account, search for Bristol Pepper Fest and start collecting.
For more information about Believe in Bristol and to browse other downtown Bristol events, visit www.BelieveInBristol.org.
