BRISTOL — On Saturday, Bristol’s Cumberland Square Park will blossom with art and color for this year’s annual Bristol in Bloom Art Festival.
Founded by artist Marcy Parks, Bristol in Bloom is an Appalachian regional art event featuring local artists, craftsmen and small business owners. More than 60 artists will be in attendance, each with unique pieces, stories and passions for art. The original Bristol in Bloom Art Festival was set to take place in 2020 but endured COVID-related delays until 2021.
“Growing up as an artist here, I watched so many of my peers move away because there just wasn’t a strong arts community at the time,” Parks said. “I created Bristol in Bloom to not only create opportunities for Appalachian artists to share their work and tell their stories, but also to strengthen the community and connections within the arts community and encourage artists to dig their roots deeper into Appalachia.”
The event will include kids and community art activities, interactive installations including an all new mystery themed project, live demonstrations and more. There will also be a beer and wine garden and two locally loved food trucks: the Pakalachian Food Truck and Bristol Berry Bowls.
Bristol in Bloom is a free admission event and will be held in Cumberland Square Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Several artists participating in last year’s event set new single-day sales records at Bristol in Bloom,” Parks said. “This event, and others like it, only serve to strengthen the bonds in our community, helping it to grow and flourish.”
For more information, visit the Bristol in Bloom Art Festival Facebook page or bristolinbloom.com.