Bristol in Bloom

Dozens of local artists gather at Cumberland Park to share their creations and their stories.

 Contributed by Marcy Parks

BRISTOL — On Saturday, Bristol’s Cumberland Square Park will blossom with art and color for this year’s annual Bristol in Bloom Art Festival.

Founded by artist Marcy Parks, Bristol in Bloom is an Appalachian regional art event featuring local artists, craftsmen and small business owners. More than 60 artists will be in attendance, each with unique pieces, stories and passions for art. The original Bristol in Bloom Art Festival was set to take place in 2020 but endured COVID-related delays until 2021.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you