BRISTOL, Va./Tenn -- Downtown Bristol businesses will celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a food and beverage crawl, giving patrons after-hours merchant access, new and delicious food and beverage specials.
The event will take place in historic downtown Bristol from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 5.
All participants will receive a crawl card and get stickers for their card at every participating business they visit. Guests with at least six stickers can redeem the card for 10% off any infusion service at Healing Hydration on May 5 through May 7.
As with all First Friday programs, guests are invited to stroll downtown and enjoy after-hours shopping at several local businesses, including Misty Mountain Designs, Studio 6, Serendipity, Cheap Thrills Records, AR Workshop, Boho Collective and The Local Merchants.
Several stops on the crawl will also be hosting live music. Performing artists include Cory Snowden, Thomas Taylor, Moose Roberts, Ole Justin Chambers and The Knox by Night Band.
The Cinco de Mayo Crawl will highlight several restaurants and bars with new or limited edition menu items. This includes:
Blackbird Bakery, who will be offering a limited run of festive Cinco de Mayo Bachelor Button Cookies and doughnuts.
Blended Pedaler will feature a limited-time only Cinco de Mayo-themed specialty bowl.
Bloom will have mahi mahi tacos while supplies last and specials on Estrella Jalisco and margaritas.
Cascade Draft House will host The Lazzzy Chicken food truck and offer specials on Mexican beer throughout the night.
Michael Waltrip Brewing will run margarita specials for the evening and release a new beer: “Vamanos Lime.”
Pins & Friends will introduce a new food item: Pulled Pork Quesadillas and a new drink, the Tequila Mule.
Southern Churn will offer a limited run of Raspberry Jalapeno fudge and Margarita fudge.
State Street Brewing will offer Beerita specials all evening.
Stateline Bar and Grille will have margarita and Corona happy hour specials all night.
The Corner will feature Taco and Quesadilla Combos, with all-night specials on draft cervezas and margarita shooters.