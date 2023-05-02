Local News Graphic

BRISTOL, Va./Tenn --  Downtown Bristol businesses will celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a food and beverage crawl, giving patrons after-hours merchant access, new and delicious food and beverage specials.

The event will take place in historic downtown Bristol from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 5.

