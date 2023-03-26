BRISTOL, Va. — The footprint of the Bristol Casino might not appear to have changed too much over the past nine months.
Machinery continues to pull pieces of the former Sears and JCPenney buildings as guests travel to the back of the building where the temporary casino lures curious gamers, anxious to see what slots and table games await them at Virginia’s first casino.
But soon, the building will look less like a former mall and more like a signature Hard Rock building.
“Because we demoed the Sears and JCPenney building, we gained a lot of parking space,” said Allie Evangelista, the president of the upcoming Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol. “So we were able to push out the casino floor and hotel that are being built from scratch. That is great because we can do it the way Hard Rocks are done everywhere else. They provide a great quality of air, with very high ceilings, whether it’s non-smoking or not. It’s a great experience for our guests.”
The permanent structure is still on track for completion by July 2024, Evangelista recently told Bristol Now. Construction will include a hotel with 300 rooms, a spa, gym, outdoor pool, live music venue, as well as restaurants such as Hard Rock Cafe, Council Oak Steakhouse, an Asian restaurant and a large food hall.
And, of course, the permanent facility will offer an expansive 300,000- square-foot casino floor currently set to include 1,300 slot machines and 50 table games throughout smoking and non-smoking gaming areas.
The number of slots and table games set for the permanent facility was reduced from the original announcement of 2,700 slot machines and 100 table games. According to Evangelista, casino officials won’t finalize those numbers until the space is available.
“Anything we try out here is really relative to the space,” Evangelista said. “It’s hard to design a floor until we know how many columns are available, what space is available to design the slot pods and the banks for machines and table games. It’s going to be a while until we have a finalized construction plan and have experts build that floor. But it’s going to be sizeable for sure, especially compared to what we have now.”
The temporary facility, which opened over the summer, includes a total of 890 slots and 29 table games and a sportsbook, as well as nonsmoking and high-limit gaming areas. Originally, the temporary facility included 870 slots and 21 table games. However, Evangelista said, the people spoke and the Hard Rock listened.
“We are working on the expansion of some of our gaming offerings,” Evangelista said. “We added 20 games to the floor. Those are state-of-the-art and not available everywhere.”
Earlier this month, Hard Rock announced the addition of two new Blackjack tables to the high limit area, a Blackjack table and Mississippi Stud table in the non-smoking area, eight new Dragon Link machines in the high limit area, and 20 new Sega Sammy slot machines.
That’s not all — 43 more slot machines are set for the temporary casino she said, which will add a total of 63 slots since the temporary facility opened.
Even with the additional games, Evangelista said the Bristol Casino aims to consider the other requests and feedback Hard Rock has received from its guests so far.
“Our guests really enjoy spending time with our dealers and our dealers are having a great time,” she said. “We know we have to expand that. So we are bringing in eight more table games, pending regulatory approval. People want a larger non smoking area. We have listened and are making adjustments to have a larger non-smoking gaming experience.”
The interest in the Bristol Casino hasn’t just increased the amount of slot machines and table games in the temporary.
Originally, Evangelista said, the first phase of the construction plan didn’t include a pool and spa. But the success of the temporary casino allowed for the Hard Rock to add the amenities to phase one of the project.
The Bristol Casino generated more than $13.7 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in January and February and $15 million in December 2022, according to the Virginia Lottery. Since its opening, the temporary casino has seen over 600,000 visitors and offered $5.4 million for the Regional Improvement Commission, which shares revenue from Virginia’s first-ever casino in Bristol throughout Southwest Virginia’s cities and counties.
“It’s pretty impressive to see those numbers. It’s very much above all of the expectations at all levels — slots, table games, food and beverage. The success we’re seeing out of the temporary is way higher than anticipated.”
That added $100 million to phase one of the construction project.
“It allows us to fund the project on phase one at an extra $100 million,” she said. “Originally, we announced we were going to spend $400 million dollars in the first phase of Bristol Hard Rock and now we are doing $500 million for the first phase.
“A spa, an outdoor pool, that sort of stuff was not actually planned for phase one, but when the second tower of the hotel would come. But because we had such a great result, we were able to improve our investment and make sure that we open things early on and start offering a full experience.”
Evangelista’s sights haven’t just rested on slot machines and design plans. She also looks to double her amount of employees, going from 600 to around 1,200 future team members.
The casino recently hosted a food and beverage hiring event and started another round of table dealing school, which she hopes will include more future casino floor employees in the future.
“We are still adding team members to our pool," Evangelista said. "We can’t really stop doing that. If we want to open a facility that has more table games in 2024, we have to have more team members ready to deal in 2024. That is going to be an ongoing opportunity for folks in the area to join the table game dealer school.”
Hard Rock officials also recently announced its partnership with The Cameo Theatre, located on the Virginia site of State Street in downtown Bristol.
“This partnership is a natural fit,” Evangelista said, in a follow-up email. “The Cameo is an historic venue that is part of Bristol’s rich music legacy. At Hard Rock, music — of all genres — is an important part of our DNA of who we are as a company.”
The partnership will officially transform the Cameo stage into the “Hard Rock Stage.” Evangelista also told Bristol Now the theater’s VIP seating area will be decorated with Hard Rock branding and the Hard Rock will be able to host certain events at the Cameo, such as its recent “Team Member Talent Show” held at the theater last month.
The casino also aims to complement its music offerings at the State Street theatre.
“So far, the country shows have done very well with our Hard Rock database of customers,” Evangelista said via email. “We had an overwhelming response for John Michael Montgomery…
“We just started the relationship with the Cameo, and the sky is the limit on how we can better attract new tourism to Bristol.”
That’s not all casino officials look to celebrate this year. In true Hard Rock fashion, Evangelista said, the Bristol Casino will also celebrate the one year anniversary of its opening this July. That celebration will be in honor of the casino, the community, but also, Hard Rock employees.
“It’s a milestone,” Evangelista said. “It’s a milestone of teaching everyone about the industry. They’ve been working here for a year and their lives have changed. It’s been so exciting hearing from these team members. I’m starting to hear how this job is changing their lives, how they’re able to upgrade a car. I have a team member who just purchased a house for the first time. One of them purchased an RV. They’re planning vacations they’ve never had the chance to take.
“I’m thinking, ‘Why not celebrate our team members and our community?’ Not just because of the support we’re getting from our guests when they come visit us, but because we are part of the community and we want to be here long term.”