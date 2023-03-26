BRISTOL, Va. — The footprint of the Bristol Casino might not appear to have changed too much over the past nine months.

Casino construction 8

Construction continues at the Bristol Casino. Crews can be seen removing old pieces of the former Bristol Mall from the Gate City Highway.

Machinery continues to pull pieces of the former Sears and JCPenney buildings as guests travel to the back of the building where the temporary casino lures curious gamers, anxious to see what slots and table games await them at Virginia’s first casino.

allie evangelista at temporary casino opening.jpg

Allie Evangelista is the president of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol.
Bristol Casino 09

Roulette wheels spin on in the new Bristol Casino.
Dealer at Bristol Casino contributed photo

Hard Rock announced the addition of two new Blackjack tables to the high-limit area, plus a Blackjack table and Mississippi Stud table in the non-smoking area. The casino recently hosted a food and beverage hiring event and started another round of table dealing school to meet the growing demand.
Cameo and Casino officials at partnership announcement

From left, Marc DeLeo, VP of Marketing, Hard Rock Bristol; Brent Buchanan, owner of the Cameo; and Allie Evangelista, president of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, announced details of the partnership between the casino and the theater on Wednesday at the music venue. The theater’s stage will be branded as the Hard Rock Stage.

