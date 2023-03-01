BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino and The Cameo have joined forces.

On Wednesday, casino officials announced a partnership between the venue and the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. According to a press release from the Bristol Casino, the agreement between the two includes branding the Cameo’s stage as the “Hard Rock Stage.”

