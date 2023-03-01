From left to right, Marc DeLeo (VP of Marketing, Hard Rock Bristol), Brent Buchanan (Owner of The Cameo Theater) and Allie Evangelista (President of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol announced the partnership between the casino and The Cameo on Wednesday, March 1 at the music venue.
The agreement between the casino and the music venue includes branding the Cameo’s stage as the “Hard Rock Stage.” Casino officials unveiled the logo for the Hard Rock Stage at the Cameo along with the partnership announcement.
CONTRIBUTED/BRISTOL CASINO
HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO BRISTOL
The Cameo Theatre, on the Virginia side of State Street, is one of the 15 oldest theaters in Virginia.
BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino and The Cameo have joined forces.
On Wednesday, casino officials announced a partnership between the venue and the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. According to a press release from the Bristol Casino, the agreement between the two includes branding the Cameo’s stage as the “Hard Rock Stage.”
“Our partnership with the Cameo is a perfect match,” said Allie Evangelista, President, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, in the release. “Live music is a key part of our DNA. Hard Rock is an iconic music brand, with proud and deep roots in the industry. We have a rich legacy of supporting performing artists of all music genres. When our guests visit the casino, we want them to be introduced to all the amazing entertainment and tourism offerings available in Bristol and across the region. This partnership is one example of how we want to help promote Bristol as a wonderful tourism destination.”
The Cameo underwent an intensive renovation and reopened in Aug. 2021. The venue is one of the 15 oldest theaters in Virginia and first opened its doors on March 30, 1925. According to the release, The Cameo closed in the 1970s and sat vacant until it was purchased in 2017 by native Bristolian and music lover Brent Buchanan. According to the venue’s website, the Cameo was the premier and most state of the art facility in the region when it opened.
“Buchanan has lovingly restored the Cameo to its former glory and re-introduced this treasure to Bristol’s vibrant live music scene,” the release said.
The venue has hosted artists such as The Oak Ridge Boys, Blues Traveller, Craig Morgan, among many others since it reopened. The venue also recently announced its upcoming April 29 outdoor show featuring Billy Idol and Bret Michaels.
“We are thrilled to promote the Hard Rock brand and name to our guests,” said Brent Buchanan, Owner of the Cameo Theater. “The Cameo is proud to be part of Bristol’s historic music legacy. Through this partnership, Hard Rock is helping to sustain, and build on, that rich legacy. We look forward to welcoming local residents and casino guests to enjoy Bristol’s fantastic live music scene, with performers and groups that appeal to all ages and interests. This partnership shows the importance Hard Rock places on supporting local artists and working with local businesses to attract more visitors to Bristol who will spend their tourism dollars in our community.”