BRISTOL, Va. — What was Constance Hardinge thinking?
When she moved to the area, and in 1948 founded Bristol Ballet in downtown Bristol, folks must have been a bit surprised. Right? Perhaps not.
Three-quarters of a century later, Bristol Ballet celebrates its 75th Anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee. The show will feature some of the old, some of the new with a look beyond 75 with artistic eagerness attached.
“There’s no intermission,” said Amanda Hairston, artistic and development director of Bristol Ballet. “It’s about an hour long.”
The show encompasses its past in the form of Mountain Ballad. The late Hardinge, who founded Bristol Ballet in 1948, created Mountain Ballad, a ballet that paid homage to Appalachian culture within the art form of ballet.
“It’s a one-act ballet,” said Moira Frazier Ostrander, artistic and school of ballet director of Bristol Ballet. “It tells a powerful story. It was done in 1963.”
Hairston and Frazier Ostrander will present ballet pieces that look into the future.
Michele Plescia was 7 in 1963, the year she joined Bristol Ballet. Plescia, who began a lifetime of love for ballet while learning from Hardinge, will present a portion of her original, "Unbroken Circle," during Bristol Ballet’s 75th Anniversary program.
“It’s two numbers from 'Unbroken Circle,'" Plescia said. “We’re doing ‘Pretty Polly’ and ‘Sally Ann.’ It’s my tribute to the Birthplace of Country Music and The Bristol Sessions. There are no tutus in this. There are no tiaras in this.”
Plescia’s "Unbroken Circle" amounts to a patchwork quilt of Appalachian culture. First staged nearly 10 years ago, "Unbroken Circle’s" title pays homage to A.P. Carter’s “Will the Circle be Unbroken.” As when it debuted at the Paramount, The Empty Bottle String Band will provide live music during Bristol Ballet’s forthcoming show.
Plescia served as Bristol Ballet’s artistic director from 2004 until her retirement last year. She now contributes as Bristol Ballet’s artistic director emeritus. She learned ballet from the late Hardinge, whose exacting standards ran the gamut from manners in restaurants to steps in the studio.
“She was extremely independent, head strong. She knew what she wanted, exactly how she wanted it,” Plescia said. “I think for the most part, she got what she wanted.”
Hardinge came to Bristol with abundant knowledge of ballet in particular and fine arts in general.
“I know she spent some time in England,” Plescia said. “I know she studied in New York City. She learned with Gene Kelly.”
By the time Hardinge established Bristol Ballet in 1948, diverse opportunities for the public to avail themselves of a wide variety of the arts were already in place in downtown Bristol. For instance, Bristol Music Club presented regular programs of live music going back into the 1920s. They brought world-renowned classical pianist Vladimir Horowitz to perform in Bristol in 1931. Furthermore, they presented a stream of stoutly accomplished opera singers throughout the era.
Bristol Ballet has known a handful of homes during its 75-year history.
“There was a pool hall over the Bristol Virginia police station,” Plescia said of Bristol Ballet’s early locale. “The studio was over the pool hall. I never saw the first location.”
Nowadays, Bristol Ballet inhabits the former home of Athens Steak House in Bristol, Virginia, near First Baptist Church and the Bristol Sign. Before that, it occupied space in a building on State Street, which followed more than 50 years in a building near where Blackbird Bakery thrives in downtown.
Yet even as the years go by, the exacting touch of Hardinge remains well upon and within Bristol Ballet. Plescia speaks of her with equal parts respect and admiration.
“She went to the same beauty shop that my mother went to,” Plescia said. “She would close her eyes while they worked on her hair. She was choreographing in her head. That’s how immersed she was in Bristol Ballet.”
In addition to her direct involvement with Bristol Ballet, Hardinge taught dance at Bristol’s Virginia Intermont College, just up the hill from downtown.
“She led the dance department at VI,” Plescia said. “It was the second biggest department at VI.”
Now long after Hardinge created Bristol Ballet and well beyond her death, that which she created remains vibrant in her adopted hometown. Wisdom well in place, she brought a form of classical art to Bristol, and instead of simply dictating, she incorporated aspects of Appalachian culture into the world of ballet.
That was nowhere more prominent than in her ballet from 1963, Mountain Ballad. Which will revive during Bristol Ballet’s 75th Anniversary show.
“We have a patchwork from the past, we have a patchwork from the present, and we have a patchwork from the future in this show,” Plescia said.
She paused and then sipped from a cup of iced coffee. Then Plescia pondered a question, momentarily after which tears sparkled her eyes.
“It’s my life,” Plescia said. “I never expected it would be this much a part of me. I was 7. And then I was 30. Even though I’m now retired, I still work at Bristol Ballet. It’s soul fulfilling.”