Submitted by Moira Frazier Ostrander
Bristol Ballet recently honored Senior Company member Emerson Gillispie as the 2021-2022 recipient of the Teresangela Schiano Memorial Scholarship.
Emerson, 15, is a sophomore at John S. Battle High School, where she maintains a 4.0 GPA. She has been dancing for six years and loves participating in all of the wonderful opportunities Bristol Ballet offers to its dancers.
Some of her favorite roles with Bristol Ballet include Russian and Party Girl in “The Nutcracker” and Goldilocks in “Once Upon a Time.” She also enjoyed dancing in productions of “Cinderella,” “Mulan,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “Wizard of Oz.” This year, she will dance the role of Clara in “The Nutcracker” with Bristol Ballet in the company’s return to live performances.
“I can’t believe that I received the scholarship! I’m so excited — I was shaking when I found out! I’m so surprised and thankful. I’m incredibly honored to follow in the footsteps of Teresangela and past scholarship winners,” Emerson said.
Emerson says ballet means the absolute world to her, and that dancing has helped her come out of her shell and be more confident. She credits Michele Plescia, Bristol Ballet’s Artistic Director, and the rest of her teachers at the ballet as influences. She also says her biggest inspiration is Misty Copeland, a principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre, who also started ballet at a later age than some dancers.
The Teresangela Schiano Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually to dancers at the intermediate/advanced level of ballet who are also part of Bristol Ballet’s performing company. The chosen dancer must be active in performing and exhibit skill and dedication to excellence. He or she must possess a desire to progress and grow within the art form; aspirations to dance professionally are not a requirement. The scholarship will provide for all fees for the 2021-2022 season. This includes tuition, registration, production fees, summer intensive and an allowance for shoes and dancewear. The fund is capitalized by donations from private individuals or corporations who wish to perpetuate the art of ballet through Teresangela’s memory.
Teresangela’s untimely death at age 33 on March 8, 2014, shocked and saddened an entire community of friends and family. It was their wish to keep her memory alive and perpetuate the vibrancy that she had on stage, as well as her love for ballet, by establishing the memorial scholarshipfund at Bristol Ballet.Founded in 1948, Bristol Ballet focuses on educating young people in the classical art of ballet through exceptional ballet training and productions for the public.