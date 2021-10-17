Contributed
Esteemed King alumna and Library of Congress Living Legend Katherine Paterson will be in Bristol on Monday, Oct. 18, for two events as the Institute for Faith & Culture’s 2021-2022 speaker series, “Listen to Your Life” continues.
Paterson, who graduated summa cum laude from King in 1954, has garnered a lifetime’s worth of national and international accolades for her books. She has twice won the Newbery Medal, for “Bridge to Terabithia” in 1978 and “Jacob Have I Loved” in 1981. She was awarded the National Book Award in 1977 for “The Master Puppeteer” and again in 1979 for “The Great Gilly Hopkins.” She has written more than 30 books in total, and her newest, “Birdie’s Bargain,” will be published by Candlewick Press later this year.
For the body of her work, she received the Hans Christian Andersen Award in 1998 and the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award in 2006. She was named a Living Legend by the Library of Congress in 2000.
Paterson will present “Writers must write out of their own lives, so we’d better listen, hadn’t we?” at 9:15 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel on King’s main campus in Bristol. Then, she will appear with two-time Newbery honoree and New York Times bestselling author Kimberly Brubaker Bradley at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Bristol.
Both events are free and open to the public. Guests are requested to observe masking and/or social distancing guidelines.
“Katherine is quite deserving of her title as Living Legend,” said Dr. Martin Dotterweich, director of the IFC. “Her much-beloved protagonists, who struggle with the themes of loss, violence and abandonment, forged new territory in young adult literature in the 70s and 80s. Since then, her work has continued to lead new generations of readers, demonstrating how to greet difficult circumstances with humor and hope. Her many books are touchstones for readers around the world, and we’re delighted to welcome her back to King.”
Paterson is vice president of the National Children’s Book and Literacy Alliance, an honorary lifetime member of the International Board on Books for Young People, and an Alida Cutts lifetime member of the United States Board on Books for Young People. In 2010-2011, she served as the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature.
To learn more about the institute, including the full schedule of speakers, visit king.edu/faithandculture.