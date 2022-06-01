BRISTOL — Border Bash will return June 3 for another season. Hosted by Believe in Bristol, the summer concert series is all about fun, family, great music, and creating memories to last a lifetime.
This year, Border Bash celebrates its 22nd anniversary on State Street.
In addition to live music, the series includes children’s activities, arts and crafts, food vendors and much more. All of the events will rotate along State Street this year, and the Star-Spangled Fourth of July Border Bash will be held in Cumberland Square Park.
“We are always excited when it’s time for Border Bash, but we are extra excited about this year’s lineup, which includes some local and regional acts taking the stage. It is an opportunity to bring great music to our downtown and bring the community together during the summer months. Believe in Bristol is proud to have brought this event to the community for over 20 years, and we’re ready to continue bringing live music to our community in historic downtown Bristol,” said Maggie Elliott, executive director of Believe in Bristol.
Here’s the lineup:
June 3: Buffalo Rose with The Soulamanders at Downtown Center
June 17: Mama Fuma with TJ Darnell at the Piedmont Intersection.
July 4: Scythian with Florencia & The Feeling at Cumberland Square Park
July 15: Swim in the Wild with Craig Street at 500 Block
Aug. 5: Tuatha Dea with Daniel Davis at Downtown Center.
Activities begin at 6 p.m. and music begins at 6:30 p.m.