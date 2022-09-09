GRAY — The Boones Creek Historical Trust will produce a show and dulcimer workshop on Saturday, made possible in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
The workshop is for the Boones Creek Dulcimer Clan and will be led by former National Mountain Dulcimer Champion Joe Collins. Collins is the first professional player in decades to give an in-person workshop in the Tri-Cities.
Sandra Lambert, longtime dulcimer player and workshop co-director, is ecstatic to welcome Collins to the Boones Creek Museum and Opry, where the event will be held.
“Joe is an excellent instructor and the Boones Creek Dulcimer Clan is honored to host him,” she said.
The dulcimer is considered the first American instrument, and although its roots are Celtic, the instrument got its start in the Appalachian Mountains.
“Boones Creek is Tennessee’s first community so it is fitting that America’s first instrument be featured,” Lambert added.
Though registration for the workshop is closed, the show afterwards will feature Collins’ work, followed by an open mic. The show begins at 6 p.m. in the Opry Barn, located at 632 Hales Chapel Road in Gray. Suggested admission is $2.
The performance will be livestreamed and later posted on the Boones Creek Museum and Opry YouTube Channel.
Additionally, the Opry holds a “Slo-Jam” on the second Monday of every month, open to all ages and levels of players.
“We have had an encouraging response to our Slo-Jams,” said Becky Wise, workshop co-director. “We hope to promote the dulcimer in this area and preserve its use and history by providing a place for dulcimer enthusiasts to jam together.”