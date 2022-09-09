GRAY — The Boones Creek Historical Trust will produce a show and dulcimer workshop on Saturday, made possible in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

The workshop is for the Boones Creek Dulcimer Clan and will be led by former National Mountain Dulcimer Champion Joe Collins. Collins is the first professional player in decades to give an in-person workshop in the Tri-Cities.

For more information about the show and future events, email dulcimerclan@boonescreekhistoricaltrust.org, call (423) 461-0151, or visit the Boones Creek Museum and Opry Facebook page.