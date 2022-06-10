Look, this summer, read whatever you want.
Once a season defined by escapist, light reads, summer is still that, plus a world of variety that acknowledges: Not everyone has a beach or time for a long book. What follows are several titles (new or coming soon), ideal for the warmest months of the year, with an eye on the many moods of summer:
SUMMER LAUGHS
There was a time I would be excited by a new David Sedaris book, but somewhere in the past 20 years, while his autobiographical snapshots stayed as mordant and funny as ever, a familiarity set in. “Happy-Go-Lucky” ($29, Little Brown) is like a reminder of an old friend who can still make you laugh out loud, but with a poignance now. Subjects include art school in Chicago (“if you could draw Snoopy on a napkin, you were in”) and entitled fans.
“I could feel the trouble but I couldn’t put words to it,” Isaac Fitzgerald writes plainly in his rowdy, more traditional memoir, “Dirtbag, Massachusetts” ($27, Bloomsbury), about a childhood of homelessness, told without piety or violin strains of uplift, but rather, an embrace of the chaos of just getting by.
SUMMER HITS
David Ellis, a justice in the Illinois 1st District Appellate Court, has built an impressive side gig from the Chicago suburbs as a master of the classic airport thriller — meaning the sort you absorb during a plane ride someplace warmer. If the name is familiar, he’s also a James Patterson co-writer, and that speedy tone rubs off. “Look Closer” (Putnam, $27), his latest, is full of Loop business bros and loathsome Wicker Park creeps, and the tale of murder and misdirection is a solid two days of beach escape.
Conversely, “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” the debut of Chicago transplant Shelby Van Pelt, is sweet and warm, and you can see the Oscar adaptation clearly: A kindhearted elderly widowed janitor strikes up a friendship with an aquarium octopus (who also narrates).
SUMMER OBSESSION
“Everything I Need I Get From You: How Fangirls Created the Internet As We Know It” (MCD, $18) is partly about One Direction, and “This Is Not a Book About Benedict Cumberbatch” (Putnam, $17), is, yes, mostly about Benedict Cumberbatch. But the real subject of both these wonderfully fresh takes on fandom is the unabashed, self-aware embrace of joy. Kaitlyn Tiffany, a writer at The Atlantic, uses her love of One Direction ingeniously to trace how online culture came to feel. And Tabitha Carvan, now long out of adolescence, wrestles bravely with an embarrassing addiction to the former Sherlock, but also, considers the way we treat women who feel deeply: “When a lot of women love anything, that’s all we need to know about it.” Subversively important stuff.
SUMMER OUTDOORS
It’s a good time for books about the natural world, and that (sorta) includes Jody Rosen’s “Two Wheels Good: The History and Mystery of the Bicycle” (Crown, $29), if you see it as a lively biography of a tool central to the greening of urban spaces. It’s also a fascinating, sweeping everyday explainer, moving from the bike’s 19th century origins to its importance globally, allowing room for side trips into health, class, death.
“This America of Ours: Bernard and Avis DeVoto and the Forgotten Fight to Save the Wild” (Mariner, $28) by Nate Schweber recounts another underreported history. Here, the midcentury struggle to push back attempts by industry and politicians (including Joseph McCarthy) to reclaim and strip the national parks.
Similarly touching: “In the Spirit of Wetlands: Reviving Habitat in the Illinois River Watershed” (3 Fields Books, $20), by former Peoria Journal Star staffers Clare Howard and David Zalaznik, is a set of slender profiles of conservationists and their projects, across the state, quietly preserving your world.
SUMMER SEQUELS
When last we saw her in Alexander Payne’s classic comedy “Election,” Tracy Flick (played by Reese Witherspoon) was in Washington, her high school ambitions running unchecked in the real world. That was the film. Tom Perrotta’s 1998 novel was more vague. “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” (Scribner, $27) catches up with her decades later as a high school vice principal, for a new microcosm of a book about frustration and small-town power.
Less clear is “Heat 2″ (William Morrow, $29), Chicago-born Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner’s literary sequel to another ’90s classic. All I know is that it’s a prequel and a sequel.
SUMMER SCARES
I leave room each summer for at least one good horror. “Other Terrors: An Inclusive Anthology” (William Morrow, $17) by Vince Liaguno and Rena Mason is an ingenious collection of frights by marginalized identities. Vampires aid the trans community. Latinx heroes see “something in the woods.” It’s a lot of fun.
As is Modern Library’s welcome, ongoing new reissues of the great underappreciated British science fiction writer John Wyndham, best known for being the inspiration of drive-in classics like “Village of the Damned” and “The Day of the Triffids.” He’s also aged well. “Trouble with Lichen” is about a feminist revolution, and “The Kraken Wakes” addresses rising seas. And those are 60-plus-year-old books.
SUMMER SCHOOL
Do you spend summers pining to return to class? (Regardless of your age?) Try Jhumpa Lahiri, Pulitzer fiction winner in 2000, who spent part of the decades since then in Rome, translating, and learning to write in Italian. “Translating Myself and Others” (Princeton, $22) is about how translation changed how she related to fiction, teachers, her mom.
“How to Read Now” (Viking, $26), by Elaine Castillo — who had a hit with her generational Philippine saga “America is Not the Heart” — aims to remind us how provocative great writing can be. As in, she questions rigorously the familiar ideas that fiction installs empathy and reading needs to be a safe space. Often thrilling stuff.
SUMMER LIVES
The memoir that doesn’t wind its way toward a harsh revelation or the summiting of a mountain, the memoir that merely considers a life, is rare. But here’s a pair of excellent new examples from Chicago: “Crying in the Bathroom” (Viking, $27), by Erika L. Sánchez, whose YA hit “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” was a National Book Award finalist (now being developed into a film). It’s an account of childhood depression, and falling in love with comedy, a “fraught” relationship with her grandmother, suffering through a bad marketing job in the Sears Tower, risking the uneasy life of a writer. It’s also a lesson in nurturing a clear voice.
Jesse Ball’s “Autoportrait” (Catapult, $20), you might say, is all voice. A writing professor at School of the Art Institute, his small memoir is one solid 118-page paragraph, yet so evocative and bright, it rarely reads like a chore. It’s less a narrative than a set of memories that add up to a person.
SUMMER SATIRE
The funny novel that doesn’t evaporate as you turn the page is hard to pull off. So much so that I read “Invisible Things” (One World, $27) waiting for a crash that never came. Instead, once done, I picked up Mark Twain’s “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court” to compare. Mat Johnson, whose great novel “Pym” took on Poe, is that good. Here, he tells the story of astronauts who discover a city of Americans somehow living in a bubble on a moon orbiting Jupiter — a city just as ideologically polarized as the Earth kind.
Sloane Crosley’s “Cult Classic” (MCD, $27) adopts a similar soft sci-fi vibe, and slaps it against a rom-com: A young New Yorker runs into an old boyfriend, then another. Then another. That plot (she’s the unwitting focus of an experiment) is less interesting than Crosley’s spot-on understanding of dating, and the roads not traveled.
SUMMER MARVELS
Nothing about the new Penguin Classics Marvel Collection ($50 each) suggests a beach read. They’re weighty, elegant, stuffed with a dozen vintage issues of Captain America, Black Panther and Spider-Man; archival letters; and appreciations (including from Flossmoor’s Nnedi Okorafor on Black Panther). Each, though, is an ideal rainy day of escape, and posterity.
They’re also a nice warm-up for “Fantastic Four: Full Circle” (Abrams, $25), the first book-length story by Chicago’s Alex Ross, and “Acting Class,” (Drawn & Quarterly, $30) by Nick Drnaso, the North Side cartoonist whose eerie last book, “Sabrina,” was longlisted for the Booker Prize.
SUMMER NATURAL
My favorite kind of book right now explains, with clarity and humor, how the world works, and no one is better at this than science writer Ed Yong, whose latest, “An Immense World” (Random House, $30) restores our wonder to animals — by describing the very different sensory worlds they inhabit. How owls hear, squid see, crocodiles feel. Each page is a peek inside hidden alcoves, suddenly available.
And leave room for Barry Lopez’s “Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World” (Random House, $28). The outdoors writer, who died of prostate cancer in 2020, looks back on life, considers his impending death, and what we owe the land. Never afraid to get lyrical, his climate-change writing alone is for the ages: “We are searching for the boats we forgot to build.”