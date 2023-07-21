Welcome to the first installment of Bookmarks.
When we heard a rumor Six Rivers Media was launching an arts and entertainment publication, we were excited. When Marina Waters, editor of Tri-Cities Scene, got in touch with an opportunity to write this column, we were thrilled.
So, first things first: Thanks to Marina for the invitation to add a column on the literary landscape in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
You may be asking yourself: Who are we and what are we doing here?
So, a little about Terry Shaw and Brad Lifford: We’ve been writers and editors for years (OK, you deserve honesty: decades). This includes newspapers and magazine and other communication posts. A year ago, we started an indie publishing company, Howling Hills, and became even more embedded in the local literary scene. That just confirmed what we knew: We have a thriving community of writers and readers. And if you don’t want to take our word for it, Southwest Virginian Barbara Kingsolver won a Pulitzer for her novel “Demon Copperhead” in May, and favorite Knoxville son Cormac McCarthy was rightly lionized upon his June death as a giant of American literature. Between those two transcendent points, we have plenty of fine writers and budding writers.
We’re determined to do everything we can to spread the word.
Every month in this space, we’ll focus on authors, events, new book releases and independent bookstores. We’ll get out in the community and will also rely on you to pass along what you know.
Are you an author with a new book on shelves? We’d love to hear about it. The same goes for independent bookstores, readings, and any other literary happenings.
In this introduction, we’ll climb on our soapbox for a few sentences and underscore one way to help strengthen a literary community: Attend a book reading. In the past two months, we’ve attended two with good crowds, energy and words to stir your soul.
We checked out two poets, Denton Loving and Catherine Pritchard Childress at Atlas Books (located inside The Generalist in downtown Johnson City). Loving read from his new collection “Tamp” (Mercer University Press) and Childress from her new collection, “Outside the Frame” (Eastover Press). The latter earned her master’s from East Tennessee State University and lives near Roan Mountain. Both read moving poetry about living in the Appalachian Mountains, the sensory memories passed through family cooking and farming, and family strife.
And a couple of weeks back, it was hard to find a place to stand at Union Ave Books to see Knoxville poet Linda Parsons read from her new collection, “Valediction” (Madville Publishing).
Look, we Netflix the occasional evening away, too. (And if you’re interested, Knoxville novelist Shannon Burke is a co-creater of the teen series “Outer Banks” on the streaming service). But trust us: Go to an author reading, and you won’t regret the time spent.
If you can, we recommend attending in person or virtually an upcoming event that includes East Tennessee State University’s Thomas Alan Holmes, who will be reading from his first poetry collection, “In the Backhoe’s Shadow,” at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, at Malaprops in Asheville. Just make sure you register at the bookstore’s website.
We both enjoyed the collection, which celebrates the bonds of family in a time of rapid change. Holmes is a talented storyteller and an all-around good guy. Make sure you check out his work.
Terry Shaw and Brad Lifford are cofounders of Howling Hills Publishing and cowriters of “East Tennessee Garden Stories: Sharing Knowledge, Celebrating Heritage, and Building Community.” Drop them a line at terry@howlinghillspublishing.com or brad@howlinghillspublishing.com.