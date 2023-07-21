Welcome to the first installment of Bookmarks.

When we heard a rumor Six Rivers Media was launching an arts and entertainment publication, we were excited. When Marina Waters, editor of Tri-Cities Scene, got in touch with an opportunity to write this column, we were thrilled.

East Tennessee State University’s Thomas Alan Holmes will read from his first poetry collection “In the Backhoe’s Shadow,” at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, at Malaprops in Asheville, North Carolina.

