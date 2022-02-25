KINGSPORT — The 2022 Book Fair is coming to the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive, next to Dobyns-Bennett High School on March 3-6.
According to information from organizers, COVID-19 precautions will be taken seriously and hand sanitizers will be available.
On Thursday, March 3, there will be a pre-sale from 5-9 p.m., admission $10, and an academic pre-sale from 7-9 p.m., $5 admission with student, faculty or staff ID.
The free admission event is on Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The half-price sale begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday followed by the $10 bag sale on Sunday, March 6, starting at 12:45 p.m.
More than 20,000 used books at bargain prices will be available, organizers said, including fiction, non-fiction, children’s, large print, textbooks, art, cookbooks, histories/biography, classics, regional, nature, hardcover, paperback, multimedia, vinyl and non-English.
Sales are cash only for less than $25 and for sales greater than $25 cash or credit cards.
The event is using multiple rooms to enable social distancing requirements.
Formerly known as the AAUW Book Fair, the event profits fund literacy programs of Friends of the Kingsport Public Library or First Book — Greater Kingsport.