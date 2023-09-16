“The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean” by Susan Casey.

I had never stopped to Google things in a nonfiction book as much as I did while reading “The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean” by Susan Casey. I don’t know much about the deep sea, so I was blown away by the array of fascinating aquatic life featured in the book.



Elizabeth Stillwell is a nerd in the classical sense of the term. She loves telling people about her favorite books. She enjoys D&D, reading about other worlds and outer space, and walking her dogs in the mountains.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you