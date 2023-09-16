Elizabeth Stillwell is a nerd in the classical sense of the term. She loves telling people about her favorite books. She loves D&D, reading about other worlds and outer space, and walking her dogs in the mountains.
“The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean” by Susan Casey.
I had never stopped to Google things in a nonfiction book as much as I did while reading “The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean” by Susan Casey. I don’t know much about the deep sea, so I was blown away by the array of fascinating aquatic life featured in the book.
Casey has written several books about oceans. However, “The Underworld” focuses specifically on deep-sea exploration and the people and technologies involved in the field. Part travelogue, part scientific treatise, part call to arms, the book delves into the histories of deep-sea diving and manned submersibles. It also highlights the importance of deep-sea research for our planet’s future and reminds readers that our seas are facing existential threats from humanity.
A large section of the book chronicles the trials and tribulations of Triton Submarines and explorer Victor Vescovo, as he attempted to be the first to descend to all five of the deepest points of the ocean in a manned submersible. Vescovo, who has also skied to both poles and summited the seven highest peaks, is no stranger to adventure and exploration. His trips to the deep sea mapped untold miles of the ocean floor and discovered scores of new underwater species.
The heart of “The Underworld” is a call to recognize the vital nature of our seas and how much work still needs to be done to understand their complexity.
Through interviews with marine geologists, biologists and oceanographers, Casey shares current deep-sea research and posits that the lack of care given to the oceans and the increased demand for deep-sea mining are threatening this crucial part of our environment.
The true depths of our oceans are still unknown to scientists. Even though they are right below us, most financing and interest has gone to the stars rather than the seas. But, as Casey writes, “to meet the deep is to have your beliefs recalibrated, your perspective permanently tweaked.” My perspective of the deep sea has changed, and I have “The Underworld” to thank for it.
