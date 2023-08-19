Prepare to have your mind blown. Did you know that butterflies have taste buds on their feet? Asian elephants can communicate long distances with low-pitched sounds. Many patterns in nature can only be seen in ultraviolet light— which some animals can see but humans cannot.
Ed Yong’s 2022 book, “An Immense World,” is filled with amazing science facts like these about the senses of all types of animals, from snails to whales to humans.
This book is not just a compilation of facts. Yong, who won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting, is a master storyteller.
He describes researchers’ work so vividly that you understand and appreciate the research process.
He gives you an inside view of the daily life of scientists.
He makes complicated scientific concepts easy to understand through clear descriptions and wonderful analogies.
Although the focus is on current research, Yong also integrates classic research studies to show how our knowledge of the natural world has grown. More than 40 vibrant color photographs add to your understanding.
You learn to appreciate the “umwelt,” the way in which an organism perceives its world. You get a look into how each species adapts to its environment, evolving to have a balance of sensory skills and energy consumption, an equilibrium needed for survival and reproduction.
Each chapter focuses on a different sense, going beyond our usual five senses to include surface vibrations, electric fields and magnetic fields.
After focusing on each sense separately, Yong describes how creatures’ senses are integrated to create their umwelt. For example, mosquitoes are attracted to warm bodies, but only if they smell carbon dioxide first. Some senses may fuse, which is the case in many insects whose antennas both smell and touch.
And did you know that each octopus arm has a relatively complete nervous system?
Yong closes with a chapter about how humans have changed the world’s sense environment. Light at night is disruptive to animals, particularly white and blue light. Sound pollution from aircraft, roads and industry affects everything from bird songs and migration to whale communication. Some animals have adapted, but others have been pushed out. Understanding animals’ senses can help us save the natural world.
Gwynn Mettetal is a member of the Johnson City Public Library board of directors. A retired psychology professor, she returned from the Midwest to her hometown of Johnson City. In addition to serving as president of the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee, she is in several book clubs, which push her to read books outside her comfort zone.
