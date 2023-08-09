BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway is "ready to rumble."
That’s the trademarked catchphrase belonging to ringside announcer Michael Buffer, who is set to appear at Bristol Motor Speedway’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race set for Saturday, Sept. 16.
Buffer will take offer racer introductions at BMS, according to a press release from the speedway. The release also said the race will serve as Buffer’s ninth time at the mic in Bristol.
“Buffer will culminate his efforts with his signature throw down mantra followed by his epic phrase, 'This is Bristol!' as only he can deliver,” the release said. “At that moment, everyone in the stadium will receive guaranteed chills and goosebumps as they prepare for an incredible night of racing.”
Buffer isn’t the only iconic name set for the race.
The eating competition champion, Joey Chestnut, will also attend this year’s race. Chestnut is a 16-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion. He also experienced a viral moment in 2022 at the Nathan’s Hotdog competition when a crowd member charged the stage pushing Chestnut out of the way. Chestnut then put the protester in a chokehold.
At September's BMS race, Chestnut will make a variety of appearances, including the Wing Eating contest on the Food City Fan Zone Stage. Chestnut’s wing record is 182 chicken wings in 30 minutes.
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend features three nights of NASCAR Playoff action under the BMS lights, including Saturday night’s Cup Playoff race, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
The weekend also includes the return of Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Bristol’s high banks in the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night, Sept. 15. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will kick the race off on Thursday night, Sept. 14, with the running of the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics.
Apart from the race, guests can enjoy the BMS Fan Zone and BMS Fan Midway. Kenny Wallace and John Roberts will host Trackside Live at the Food City Fan Zone Stage at 4 p.m., Saturday with drivers and other newsmaker interviews. Country music band Midland will perform the pre-race concert Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ahead of driver introductions. There will also be post-race entertainment on the Food City Fan Zone Stage on both Thursday and Friday, as DJ Sterl the Pearl will host the world-famous Foam Party after the Thursday night double-header, and country music singer Tim Dugger will perform after Friday night’s Food City 300.
Bristol Motor Speedway is located at 151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol, Tennessee. To purchase tickets, go to www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.
