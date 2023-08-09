Michael Buffer at BMS graphic

Michael Buffer is known for his ringside announcements, including a thundering "Let's get ready to rumble."

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway is "ready to rumble."

That’s the trademarked catchphrase belonging to ringside announcer Michael Buffer, who is set to appear at Bristol Motor Speedway’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race set for Saturday, Sept. 16.

Joe Chestnut is the 16-time reigning Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion.

