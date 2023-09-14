JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — Roy Book Binder will soon bring the blues to life through story and song in Jonesborough.
For the first time in more than a decade, the blues musician and storyteller will serve as the International Storytelling Center’s next storyteller-in-residence for its “Storytelling Live” series. The shows are set for 2 p.m. Sept. 26-30 at 100 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
Book Binder learned to play guitar from some of the most talented people in the music business, particularly the blues legends of the early 20th century, a release from the ISC said. Many of Book Binder’s favorite tales are about his mentor, the Reverend Gary Davis, a legendary guitar player who wrote for Bob Dylan and many others. His nearly impromptu storytelling style is also punctuated with influence and tales of legends like Ray Charles and Little Richard.
Book Binder started his musical career when he arrived at Davis’s house for a guitar lesson, according to the release. That was just a few days before he left his old life to follow Davis on the road. Since then, he’s developed a knack for speaking on stage, whether it was for a musical performance or weaving tales about music and the blues.
“The stories grow as I retell them,” Book Binder said in the release. “More things come to mind about my life’s experiences. I’ve never written down a story or rehearsed a story. My whole craft has been developed on stage."
One of Book Binder’s live concerts will be available on Friday, Sept. 29. Online ticket holders can access the performance through the following Monday at midnight.
The International Storytelling Center’s “Storytelling Live” performances gives its resident storytellers a week to soak up the small, historic town of Jonesborough while sharing his or her own brand of stories in the storytelling capital of the world. The season continues through October each year.
For more information about “Storytelling Live,” including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.