HILTONS, Va. — Gone are the days when music lovers could easily find classic country tunes through the Grand Ole Opry or National Barn Dance of decades past. But that hasn’t stopped musician Kelley Breiding and the Blue Ridge Opry from delivering that same brand of country music with a dash of nostalgia.
Breiding will serve as the musical host of the Blue Ridge Opry as it makes its next stop at the Carter Family Fold at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19.
The Blue Ridge Opry is a retro country music variety show inspired by the early days of the Grand Ole Opry, according to the group. Its website says Blue Ridge Opry shows are reminiscent of the era of classic country stars belonging to Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Uncle Dave Macon, Loretta Lynn, and even The Carter Family, which the Fold honors each Saturday from spring to fall.
Breiding serves as the host of the Blue Ridge Opry, but she also plays the banjo and offers vocals for the Crooked Road Ramblers, an old-time band that also frequents the Fold. Breiding has won many blue ribbons for her banjo playing. She also leads the rockabilly band, Kelley and The Cowboys.
The Blue Ridge Opry regularly features a variety of other musicians as well.
For the Aug. 19 show at Carter Fold, the Blue Ridge Opry’s website lists a slew of performers set for the stage. The list includes The Cowboys, Kris Truelsen, Jim Lloyd, Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small, Wayne Dye, and Asa Nelson.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for her work to keep the venue and her family’s music alive. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. A select number of tickets are available online (for an increased price by $1) and at the door. For more information or to purchase online tickets, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.