Blue Ridge Opry Kelley Breiding and cowboy

Kelley Breiding, alongside Jimmy Tremor, offers country vocals for a Blue Ridge Opry performance.

HILTONS, Va. — Gone are the days when music lovers could easily find classic country tunes through the Grand Ole Opry or National Barn Dance of decades past. But that hasn’t stopped musician Kelley Breiding and the Blue Ridge Opry from delivering that same brand of country music with a dash of nostalgia.

Breiding will serve as the musical host of the Blue Ridge Opry as it makes its next stop at the Carter Family Fold at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you