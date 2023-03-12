KINGSPORT — Blue Ridge Artisan Days gives residents an opportunity to support artisans and makers in the area.
The Blue Ridge Artisan Days is a monthly event hosted by Blue Ridge Events that takes place throughout East Tennessee.
Blue Ridge Events owner Cynthia Powell said she started the event in May 2022 to give local crafters a consistent place to sell their products.
“I felt like artisans in particular, but small businesses as well, needed to have a consistent and regular place to be able to sell their wares,” Powell said.
The event features more than 70 local vendors in a variety of different trades, including woodworking, pottery making, needlework, artistry, soapmaking and more.
Powell said the event helps bring the community together to support each other.
“It’s not putting money into another CEO’s fifth house,” Powell said.
“It’s really supporting your neighbors. What you put into these businesses comes back into our community in other ways.”
Many vendors said the event gives them a place to sell their products and provides an activity for the community.
Members of the Lost State Writers Guild said Blue Ridge Artisan Days is a way for them to highlight their creative works.
Katie Adams, the owner of Mountain Bloom Boutique, sells handmade jewelry. She said events like this help to support the local economy.
“I think it is very important to support the local economy,” Adams said. “I think that when you buy local, it goes to support the whole community and helps businesses to grow.”
In addition, Blue Ridge Artisan Days is also attended by several food trucks or caterers, including Taco 51.
Taco 51 co-owner Brad Killion said he sells tacos with flavor that makes people happy.
“Well, I’ll tell you this. I feel like everybody needs good food, and when people get their bellies full, it makes them happy,” Killion said. “It’s important to make people happy, and we do that one taco at a time.”
In addition to craft and food vendors, Blue Ridge Artisan Days also includes activities for kids to enjoy.
Spencer Gilliam from Gate City owns Big Foot Mobile Mini Golf. Gilliam said he was inspired to open the business after seeing this type of attraction at a festival.
Gilliam said he wanted to provide an activity for the kids to do at festivals and other events.
Blue Ridge Artisan Days also hosts the Young Artisans Club, a nonprofit that teaches kids artisan- inspired crafts such as leather working, needle felting and jewelry.
“It’s important for them to craft because it brings about creativity, and it also helps them problem solve,” Powell said. “I think it’s also important for them to begin to understand entrepreneurship. How do I have a business? How do I make this business grow? So those are all things that the young artisans club is addressing in the community.”
Part of the proceeds from Blue Ridge Artisan Days goes to benefit the Youth Artisans Club.
Powell said their last two events had drawn 800-900 attendees.
Teresa Hobbs of Kingsport said events like this are great because they offer homemade items you can’t get anywhere else.
Todd Davenport of Church Hill said the event gives people an opportunity to shop locally.
Kingsport resident John Baker said he liked the variety of vendors present and said the event gives you a sense of community.