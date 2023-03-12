KINGSPORT — Blue Ridge Artisan Days gives residents an opportunity to support artisans and makers in the area.

The Blue Ridge Artisan Days is a monthly event hosted by Blue Ridge Events that takes place throughout East Tennessee.

For more information about Blue Ridge Artisan Days, visit the Blue Ridge Events Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/blueridgeevents.

