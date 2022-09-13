BIG STONE GAP — Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue may describe the first annual Blue Highway Fest coming to Big Stone Gap in October.
Larry Roberts has worked with Big Stone Gap officials, members of bluegrass group Blue Highway and other area musicians to organize the first of what he hopes will be an annual fall music event for Southwest Virginia and surrounding states starting the weekend of Oct. 6-8.
“Big Stone Gap and Blue Highway are totally behind making this an annual event,” Roberts said Monday, explaining that the idea came from several sources — borrowing from his brother, Glenn Roberts Jr., organizing a bluegrass festival in Wise County in the 1970s; talking with a golfing buddy, George Roat; and pitching the idea to Big Stone Gap Town Manager Steve Lawson.
Roberts said Lawson then mentioned that he knew Mike and Diane Abbott, who just happened to know Tim Stafford — one of the five founding members of what was first Blue Highway.
“We all came up with the plan, and we’re already planning for the festival in October 2023,” Roberts added.
Since the group’s first performance in 1994, the band’s membership has changed, Roberts said, but a meeting of the minds led to the upcoming festival.
Ticket sales have already included attendees from as far away as California, Washington and Minnesota, said Roberts, and the lineup for the festival’s three days includes several area and nationally known bluegrass, old-time, Americana and Celtic favorites like Scythian, Darrell Scott, Ralph Stanley II, The Travelin’ McCourys, the Seldom Scene, Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers, Dave Eggar and more.
Fans of the movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” will get to hear the Dan Tyminski Band, whose namesake sang “Man of Constant Sorrow” for the film and performs with Alison Krauss and Union Station, and Ed Snodderly, who fiddled in the scene where a crowd escorts bank robber George “Baby Face” Nelson to his fate at a state prison.
Thursday, Oct. 6’s opening round will be at Mountain Empire Community College’s Goodloe Center, Roberts said, with founding and new members of Blue Highway joining Dave Eggar and Australian Tommy Emmanuel, one of four guitarists designated a Certified Guitar Player by Chet Atkins.
Friday and Saturday will feature two days of music at Big Stone Gap’s Bullitt Park. Saturday’s closing act — the Earls of Leicester featuring Jerry Douglas — will bring back the music of Flatt and Scruggs to round out the weekend.
Tickets are available online at bluehighwayfest.com/tickets. Tickets for the Oct. 6 show with Tommy Emmanuel are $75. One-day tickets for either the Oct. 7 or 8 shows are $80, and a two-day ticket is $135.
Tickets for tent camping Oct. 5-8 at Carnes Park near Bullitt Park are $80 plus a $4.99 fee and $3.65 state sales tax.