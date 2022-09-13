blue Highway Festival - logo

The first annual Blue Highway Fest in Big Stone Gap is set for Oct. 6-8.

 Contributed

BIG STONE GAP — Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue may describe the first annual Blue Highway Fest coming to Big Stone Gap in October.

Larry Roberts has worked with Big Stone Gap officials, members of bluegrass group Blue Highway and other area musicians to organize the first of what he hopes will be an annual fall music event for Southwest Virginia and surrounding states starting the weekend of Oct. 6-8.

