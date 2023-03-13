Bloomingdale seniors meeting set for Tuesday RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net Rick Wagner Reporter Author email Mar 13, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — A Bloomingdale Senior Citizens Meeting is set for noon March 14 at the Bloomingdale Ruritan Community Center, 3232 Van Horn St. in the Bloomingdale community just east of North Kingsport. Dues are $5 a year, and members are asked to bring a covered dish and a prize for Bingo games. The prize is $1 for winner-take-all play in Bingo black out. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gambling Games And Toys Rick Wagner Reporter Author email Follow Rick Wagner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR