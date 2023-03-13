Local News Logo

KINGSPORT — A Bloomingdale Senior Citizens Meeting is set for noon March 14 at the Bloomingdale Ruritan Community Center, 3232 Van Horn St. in the Bloomingdale community just east of North Kingsport.

Dues are $5 a year, and members are asked to bring a covered dish and a prize for Bingo games. The prize is $1 for winner-take-all play in Bingo black out.

