By HOLLY VIERS
KINGSPORT — While many other parades have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bloomingdale Ruritan Club is moving forward with its event.
The annual Bloomingdale Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. Gary Collier, president of the Bloomingdale Ruritan Club, said the event will proceed as it has previously, except people will be asked to wear masks.
“We have been so idle for so long because of COVID that we just felt like a parade kind of lends itself to social distancing anyway, other than the crowds, but we’re going to ask people to follow CDC guidelines, just like normal — masks and things of that nature,” Collier said. “We just felt like we’d go ahead and throw it and see how people responded to it, and so far we’ve gotten some good response to it.”
Event details
The parade will begin at Ketron Elementary School and follow Bloomingdale Road before ending at the Pizza Plus on the corner of Bloomingdale Road and New Beason Well Road. Lineup will begin at 9 a.m., an hour before the start of the parade.
While no participants are set in stone, Collier said he hopes to see representatives from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, local military recruiting offices and others as part of the lineup. Some band members from local high schools may also participate.
Collier said some people have declined to take part due to the pandemic. At the same time, the parade has also picked up new individuals or groups who normally participate in other parades that have been canceled.
How to participate
Participants are not required to sign up in advance, and there is no entry fee. Cash prizes will be awarded for the three best floats, and ribbons will be given to the top three non-float participants.
“I just hope we get a good turnout and people enjoy it,” Collier said. “That’s the main thing: that the community enjoys it. That’s all we care about is serving our community.”