BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Birthplace of Country Music's Farm and Fun Time show set for Thursday, July 13, has been postponed, the BCM said in a Wednesday release.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Rodney Crowell is unable to join us for our upcoming Farm and Fun Time show on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Paramount Bristol," The release said. "A new date has been confirmed for 7 p.m. ET, Oct. 19, 2023. We thank you for your patience and understanding and hope you will be able to attend."

