BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Birthplace of Country Music's Farm and Fun Time show set for Thursday, July 13, has been postponed, the BCM said in a Wednesday release.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Rodney Crowell is unable to join us for our upcoming Farm and Fun Time show on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Paramount Bristol," The release said. "A new date has been confirmed for 7 p.m. ET, Oct. 19, 2023. We thank you for your patience and understanding and hope you will be able to attend."
Crowell, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley were set to perform at the Paramount July 13 with Farm and Fun Time hosting band, Bill and The Belles.
All tickets purchased will be honored at the new Farm and Fun Time show date of Oct. 19, the release said. Refunds are also available at point of purchase for those who do not wish to attend.
The deadline to request a refund is Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the release said. Refunds will take three to five business days to process. The release also said if no action is taken regarding a ticket, the BCM assumes event goers intend to keep his or her tickets and attend the new date.
For more information, contact the Paramount Bristol box office team at (423) 274-8920 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Presented by the nonprofit Birthplace of Country Music, WBCM Radio Bristol showcases the diversity of American roots music from the early recording era to today. Broadcasting from an exhibit within the Birthplace of Country Music Music Museum, Radio Bristol produces an array of exclusive, original programming that showcases rare and seminal recordings, newly released roots music, live in-studio performances, and much more. Radio Bristol broadcasts on 100.1 FM in the Bristol area, but is accessible world-wide through its media center at ListenRadioBristol.org and through the station's free mobile app.
The Birthplace of Country Music is the parent organization of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, and WBCM Radio Bristol. For more information visit www.listenradiobristol.org.