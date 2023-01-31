BRISTOL, Va. — British rocker Billy Idol sings about “more, more, more” in his smash “Rebel Yell.” Bret Michaels, lead singer of hair metal band Poison, sang “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”
All roses, no thorns and more, more, more will come to Bristol in April.
“The thunder will descend on downtown Bristol,” said Brent Buchanan, owner of The Cameo Theater. “We want it to be a real spectacle.”
Rebel Rock Street Show, Volume One, starring Billy Idol and special guest Bret Michaels, is to be an outdoor rock extravaganza in downtown Bristol on Saturday, April 29. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. for $75 general admission and a limited number of up-front tickets for $110. Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets exclusively online at https://thecameotheater.com.
Presented by Cameo Entertainment and The Cameo Theater, the show will stage in the lot at the corner of Cumberland Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Bristol, Virginia. It’s the same site where Mumford & Sons led their daylong Gentlemen of the Road concert in August 2012.
“It’s a hell of a deal. To see Billy Idol and Bret Michaels for $75 in downtown Bristol, it’s a great damn deal,” Buchanan said. “I wanted it to be affordable.”
Billy Idol, flanked by guitar wiz Steve Stevens, burst upon the American rock scene with 1982’s exuberant single “Hot in the City.” By then, punk rock fans knew Idol from his late 1970s band Generation X.
“Billy Idol in downtown Bristol, heck yeah!” Buchanan said. “I remember when his song ‘Cradle of Love’ came out (in 1990). I was in middle school. That song was hot. The video was hot. To know that I’ve played a part in bringing Billy Idol to Bristol, man, I’m super stoked.”
Bret Michaels earned his rock star stripes as the lead singer of 1980s and ’90s hair metal band Poison. Six months before Idol struck No. 1 pop success with “Mony Mony” in 1987, Poison cemented their place in hair metal lore with their breakthrough “Talk Dirty to Me.”
“We’ve wanted to book Bret Michaels for a while now,” Buchanan said. “We’re not going to become millionaires. We want to entertain people.”
The Cameo Theater opened in March 1925. Buchanan bought it in the fall of 2017. After several years of deep restoration, the long-beloved movie and live performance theater reopened as a live music venue in late summer 2021.
Rebel Rock Street Show represents The Cameo’s first venture beyond its walls to stage a live concert.
“This was part of my original plan all along when I bought The Cameo,” Buchanan said. “We wanted to build bigger events, Cameo Entertainment events. The conversations that led to this show began late last summer. The goal is to build Cameo Entertainment, build these special one-off shows, go outside the four walls of the theater and bring music to the masses.”
Hence, Billy Idol and Bret Michaels lead Rebel Rock Street Show, Volume One — yes, there will be additional volumes of Rebel Rock Street Show.
“This is just the first of many to come,” Buchanan said. “We’re already looking into others. Will there be more this year? Possibly. I can tell you that 2024 will be a big year. We’re gonna rock and roll!”
Stay tuned. Features on Billy Idol and Bret Michaels are forthcoming in the near future.
“I hope people smile about it. I hope they’re happy,” Buchanan said. “We’ve talked to Billy and Bret on the phone. They want to be here. They’re excited, too.”