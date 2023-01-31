BRISTOL, Va. — British rocker Billy Idol sings about “more, more, more” in his smash “Rebel Yell.” Bret Michaels, lead singer of hair metal band Poison, sang “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”

All roses, no thorns and more, more, more will come to Bristol in April.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS