KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The multi-talented Christian artist, Bill Gaither, will bring the bright lights to Kingsport this month.
The Gaither Vocal Band will perform at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 21, at Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport, the band announced in a press release. The Kingsport show will kick off the Brighter The Light Tour, which will take Gaither, his band and other Christian vocalists throughout the southeast and beyond through the end of the year.
Gaither, 86, is a multi Grammy and Dove award winner and is known as a performer, songwriter and mentor for upcoming artists. According to the release, the tour will allow Gaither to continue sharing his songs as well as shining a light for Christ.
“You know this world has never been very stable,” Gaither said in the release. “And according to God’s Word, it’s not going to be stable. We are called to be God’s people in the midst of an unstable culture. So the question is, how do we live out the power of love and grace? Do we really believe that love is the most powerful force on earth? Can we trust that the darker the night, the brighter the light? Our call is just simply to shine.
"The little song we learned in Sunday School was so, so true. This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine. I believe that message can change the world. The darker the night, the brighter the light.”
Gaither's repertoire includes his series of Homecoming CDs and DVDs, which still make the rounds and top the sales charts, the release said. His most recent musical accolade, however, includes his Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album of the Year for the Gaither Vocal Band's "Let’s Just Praise The Lord" recording.
Gaither and his wife, Gloria, have also brought about more than 700 popular gospel songs, including the hymnal standards “Because He Lives” and “He Touched Me,” the Gaither Music website says. They have also collectively garnered eight Grammys and more than a dozen nominations in addition to over 40 Gospel Music Association Dove awards and an eight-time “Songwriter of the Year” title. The Gaithers are also members of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame as well as the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
The Kingsport show won’t just highlight Bill Gaither's talents, however.
Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith will also perform at the show, as will Ladye Love Smith and Gene McDonald. The release also said Gaither’s musical entourage will include Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Michael Rowsey.
In addition to the Gaithers’ musical prowess, the Gaither Music Group is one of the largest independent Christian music companies in the world and a household name. Gaither Music Group is known worldwide for its award-winning and top-selling recordings, and, according to its website, encompasses more than 177 video copyrights that showcase gospel music artists including The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, Joey+Rory, Alabama, Alan Jackson, The Statler Brothers, George Jones, Vince Gill and many others.
Tickets for the 2023 Brighter The Light Tour in Kingsport are on sale now. For tickets or more information, go to www.gaither.com.
