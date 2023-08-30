Gaither Vocal Band

The Gaither Vocal Band will kick off its Brighter The Light tour in Kingsport.

 CONTRIBUTED

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The multi-talented Christian artist, Bill Gaither, will bring the bright lights to Kingsport this month.

The Gaither Vocal Band will perform at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 21, at Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport, the band announced in a press release. The Kingsport show will kick off the Brighter The Light Tour, which will take Gaither, his band and other Christian vocalists throughout the southeast and beyond through the end of the year.





