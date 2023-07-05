KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A decade ago, Lonnie Salyer had no inkling whatsoever that he would become a record collector known through record collecting circles all over the world.

But that’s exactly what happened.

Big Lon Lonnie Salyers with record

This file photo shows Lonnie Salyers, a local vinyl record lover responsible for the Fun Fest event that started in 2022, with a record in hand.
Big Lon's Vinyl Record Expo poster 2023

Big Lon's Vinyl Record Expo is set for Sunday, July 16, at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport.

