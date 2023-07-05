KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A decade ago, Lonnie Salyer had no inkling whatsoever that he would become a record collector known through record collecting circles all over the world.
But that’s exactly what happened.
“I hadn’t owned a record player in 20 years,” said Lonnie Salyer, “but I bought this record by Little Joe Arwood (on the Kingsport record label). That piqued my interest in records, local records.”
Nicknamed Big Lon, Salyer’s Big Lon’s Vinyl Record Expo commences on Sunday, July 16, at the fabled Kingsport Civic Auditorium in Kingsport. The record show fits well within a wide umbrella of events staged within Kingsport’s Fun Fest.
“It’s a celebration of records,” Salyer, who lives in Kingsport, said. “The uniqueness of this show, it’s not for profit. It’s free to attend.”
Befitting the event, a brand new and rare picture disc LP by Bristol’s Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts will be available for sale during the show. Titled “Th’ Dang Expo LP 2023,” it’s limited to only 10 numbered copies.
“This is it. There’s only 10 copies out there, so come wide and come loaded,” said Moose Roberts. “It has Big Lon’s Crateful Dig logo on the back.”
Salyer hosts a weekly radio show, Diggin’ with Big Lon, each Thursday afternoon on Radio Bristol at 5 p.m. He spins the records he collects, original copies of 45s and 78s, all of them with local origins from the fields of country, bluegrass, gospel, rock ‘n’ roll, blues, R&B and so forth.
Radio Bristol will broadcast live at the show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additionally, a varied selection of local musicians will provide live music from the hallowed stage of the Civic Auditorium — the site of Elvis Presley’s lone appearance in Kingsport in 1955.
Live music includes Kingsport’s Chance Lawson, Johnson City’s Lightnin’ Charlie, and Southwest Virginia’s Corbin Hayslett.
“I don’t believe I’ve ever played a record show,” said Lightnin’ Charlie, whose style encompasses swaths of early rock ‘n’ roll, tints of vintage blues, dollops of country and immersions into gospel.
“Lon said it was part of Fun Fest, the record show,” Charlie said. “So, yeah, I’m in. Maybe we’ll do a Louvin Brothers song.”
The Louvin Brothers headlined the show at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport on Sept. 22, 1955. Fellow country star Cowboy Copas and a young fellow with a pink shirt named Elvis Presley opened for Charlie and Ira Louvin.
One will most likely find records on the Capitol label by The Louvin Brothers or perhaps the King label featuring Cowboy Copas at the show.
As to Roberts’ record, it features a style best described as Appalachian rock as spun through a cycle of unadulterated raw distinction.
“Side one of the album is a session I did back in 2011. It has never come out and it never will again after this,” Roberts said of his album. “Side two was recorded live earlier this year at Elderbrew in Bristol. People need this record like the world needs a good hot dog."
Roberts’ album headlines untold numbers of rarities available during Salyer’s record show.
Perhaps more than 40 distinct sellers of records will be on hand. They include those with storefronts — such as with Cheap Thrills Records, which operates on State Street in downtown Bristol — to those who simply collect and occasionally sell records.
“I have an eclectic group of dealers, from storeowners to people who have records in their basement, to sell at the show,” Salyer said. “There are people who specialize in different genres and records. There will be guys who specialize in 45s. There will be guys who specialize in LPs. There are guys who specialize in classic rock albums to people who have still-sealed bluegrass albums. It’s a very diverse crowd.”
Then there’s Big Lon. Though his collection began in 2015, he now owns thousands of records, many of which are exceedingly rare. Not bad for a fellow whose now-ardent hobby of collecting records began less than a decade ago.
“This is fairly new for me,” Salyer said. “So, I started buying up these 45 RPM records in 2015. Didn’t know much about it.”
Then as now, Salyer’s interest firmly imbeds within records made for local record labels.
Companies include Bristol’s Rich-R-Tone as well as Bristol’s Twin City Records issued 78s on such artists as The Stanley Brothers (Rich-R-Tone) and the Fellowship Chapel Choir (Twin City) during the 1940s.
“I started to accumulate stacks of records,” Salyer said. “Then I bought a record player, started doing research on the records.”
As his knowledge mounted, Salyer became familiar with rarities on the local and national level. For instance, oftentimes local records made during decades past were pressed in tiny numbers as few as 100 or less. Nationally, and particularly with 78s because of their fragility and enormous appeal among avid collectors, certain records are near to impossible to find.
Yet Salyer, like most record collectors, bear hope of finding that certain rare record.
“The holy grail for me is to find a Robert Johnson 78,” Salyer said.
Delta blues pioneer Robert Johnson hailed from and died mysteriously in Mississippi. He’s not local. Still, among many serious record collectors, his records rate among the most coveted.
“They’re like five to 20 grand…each,” Salyer said. “My passion is ‘60s rock, which is based on ‘50s blues, which was based on Robert Johnson.”
Perhaps some lucky record buyer will find a Robert Johnson record at Big Lon’s Vinyl Record Expo. They may find a yearned for 45, maybe even a scarce blues or rock or country record.
Whatever, fun looks to spin right around like a record on a player, needle in the grooves.
“I’m not a professional promoter. I love music,” Salyer said. “It’s a fun event during Fun Fest."