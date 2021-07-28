KINGSPORT — The final Lunchtime Live Concert of the summer will take place at noon Friday in Glen Bruce Park.
The show will feature Beth Snapp and Jason Crawford. Bring a lawn chair, grab some lunch from Fork in the Road food truck and settle in to enjoy the hour- long performance.
Singer-songwriter Snapp’s music might be considered pop-infused roots, but her appeal has little to do with the box of a genre. It’s a connection. She flits around and between folk, bluegrass, pop, early R&B and jazz to create a unique sound with one purpose: to serve a story.
Snapp highlights the complex emotions that fall on everyday moments and reels the listener in with an “I’ve been there before” kind of sensation.
“Friday Lunchtime Live has been a wonderful way to share the music of local performers with the community,” said Chris Markley, Kingsport Public Library manager. “The response has been amazing and we’re planning to offer (the concerts) again next summer.”