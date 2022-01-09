‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ features interviews with Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) as well a number of Hogwarts alumni including Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black).