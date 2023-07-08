In the heat of a past afternoon at FunFest, competitors got their swings in Sunday afternoon during Croquet at Allandale. Croquet pitches are set up behind the barn, with victors earning bragging rights and a much coveted croquet medallion.
Hamlett-Dobson Farm Fest will feature fresh summer food and activities from bygone days such as sack races, hayrides and cakewalks.
Exchange Place
Woodworking demonstration at FarmFest Sunday.
A family competes not he croquet pitch during Croquet at Allandale Sunday.
Hayrides during FarmFest Sunday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Fun Fest can be overwhelming with its over 100 events strewn throughout over 50 Kingsport locations. Over the past 42 years, Fun Fest has brought new events and kept tradition going with old favorites. Here’s a list of the top events coming to Kingsport’s biggest week of the year.
Trash Barrel Paint-In
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 11
Where: Allandale Mansion, 444 West Stone Drive, Kingsport
Admission: $5 per barrel
This pre-Fun Fest event can get lost in the shuffle of festivities, but it’s one the whole family can enjoy before Fun Fest officially kicks off. Decorate your own trash barrel on the lawn of Allandale mansion. The 36-year-old event allows artists of all ages to flex creative muscles while also offering a way to help keep Kingsport looking spiffy throughout the festival. Be sure to be on the lookout for your decorated barrel at various Fun Fest event locations throughout the week.
Hamlet-Dobson Farm Fest
When: 2 to 5 p.m., July 16
Where: Exchange Place, 4812 Orebank Rd, Kingsport
Admission: Free
Enjoy old-fashioned fun, games and even farm animals at the Exchange Place. Kids can partake in sack races, hayrides, cakewalks and more all in the colonial period setting. You can also learn more about farm animals and instruments during the day at the Exchange Place.
Croquet at Allandale
When: 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, July 16
Where: 444 West Stone Drive, Kingsport
Admission: Free
The Allandale Family Picnic offers food trucks, tours of Allandale Mansion, music from Asylum Sweet and other activities — but croquet behind the old barn might be the top offering. Pick up a mallet and challenge friends and family to an old-timey game of croquet while taking in the scenery of one of Kingsport’s oldest iconic sites.
Splash Dance at Kids Central
When: 5 to 6 p.m.,Tuesday, July 18
Where: 301 Louis Street, Kingsport
Admission: Free
This one’s for the kids. The Kingsport Fire Department will turn its water hoses loose from its ladder truck on Louis Street to cool down any summer-loving kiddos ready for a splash.
Hot Air Balloon Glow
When: 8 to 9 p.m., Friday, July 21
Admission: Free
Where: J. Fred Johnson Stadium, Fort Henry Drive, Greenfields Kingsport
Fun Fest’s iconic hot air balloons will be all aglow in front of the civic auditorium on Fort Henry Drive and in Legion Field for a nighttime spectacle. Of course, Kingsport’s favorite sun-shaped balloon will also make its appearance.
Breakfast with the Balloons
When: 6 to 9 a.m., Saturday, July 22
Where: J. Fred Johnson Stadium, Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport
Admission: Free
This one might not be appealing to those prone to sleep in, but the sights are well worth the early rise. Balloons of all colors and themes will take to the skies in front of Dobyns-Bennett for the annual Fun Fest event, Breakfast with the Balloons and the Balloon Rally. A portion of food vendors from The Taste will offer breakfast, but bringing your own breakfast is also welcome.
Eastman Fireworks Spectacular
When: 10 to 10:30 p.m., Saturday, July 22
Where: J Fred Johnson Park, Highland Park, Kingsport
Admission: Free
Nothing serves as a better Fun fest send off than Kingsport’s fireworks over J. Fred Johnson Stadium. The fireworks will follow the finale concert from country singers Clay Walker and Chris Lane, with opener Brittney Spencer. The Taste’s lineup of regional restaurants and food trucks will also be available from 4 to 9 p.m.
For more information, and a complete list of events, go to www.funfest.net.