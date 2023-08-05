BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tucked in a building along Sixth Street thrives an entity led by visionaries whose sights aim directly on the improvement of downtown Bristol.
Their name underscores what they do at Believe in Bristol.
Among their activities Believe in Bristol presents a number of high-profile events in downtown Bristol. Those include the recent Star-Spangled July 4th Parade and fireworks show.
“The large crowd and the fireworks and parade and music during our July 4th event was so incredible,” said Maggie Elliott, executive director of Believe in Bristol, “I got emotional. It was overwhelming.”
For more than two decades Believe in Bristol has presented the annual summer concert series, Border Bash. This summer’s Border Bash finale, which stars musicians Ben Sollee and Dave Eggar, stages on Friday, Aug. 11 at the Downtown Center.
“It’s been a fun season of Border Bash,” Elliott said. “We’ve seen a lot of variety of music and a lot of local acts. We’re looking forward to Aug. 11 at the Downtown Center. Ben and Dave will be amazing.”
Believe it or not, Border Bash actually predates Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
“Yep,” Elliott said. “Border Bash is older than Rhythm & Roots, one year older.”
Established in 2000, Believe in Bristol formulated as downtown revitalization was grinding underway in noticeable ways. Then as now, the community organization serves to help businesses in a number of ways.
“We can start as early as their cold-calling us,” Elliott said. “In our committee meetings, we always ask, ‘How can this or that improve our downtown merchants? We can help them with licenses. We can help them with their business plan. We help with promotions.”
Believe in Bristol events are perhaps most noticeable by the general public than, say, the assistance they provide to businesses. Indeed, in the course of a summer’s lineup of Border Bash events, thousands of people attend the free shows. Pay attention during the next Border Bash. Most of the Believe in Bristol workers on hand are volunteers. And they could use more.
“Volunteers are essential to our core events,” said Emily Champagne, associate director of Believe in Bristol. “I think it’s very rewarding for our volunteers. It’s a way to contribute to what you love about downtown Bristol.”
Folks interested in volunteering at Believe in Bristol can visit them during business hours at 20 Sixth St. in Bristol, Tennessee. They can also contact them via www.believeinbristol.org or call (423) 573-2201.
As Elliott and Champagne spoke in the lobby of Believe in Bristol last week, a woman opened the door. She wanted to know how to purchase tickets for September’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Moments later, she was on her way with the necessary information.
Shelves along a brick wall to the left contain business cards from local merchants as well as brochures for such entities as the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. On a table across the room, a small stack of Border Bash posters and postcards await distribution.
Meanwhile, Champagne fielded calls. Elliott thumbed through a notebook. In a nearby room, newly hired marketing and projects manager Emily Fleenor worked diligently. And Bristol passed by beyond their doors, some with a wave.
“You know,” Elliott said, “the state of downtown Bristol is something to be proud of. As we continue to grow, there’s more work to be done. We’re in a wonderful place.”
To that end, Believe in Bristol serves as a bridge.
“Absolutely, 100 percent,” Champagne said.
Consider their geographical imprint. Believe in Bristol serves about a 10-block radius. They reach into Bristol, Virginia, as well Bristol, Tennessee. Essentially, they span out to Volunteer Parkway to Anderson Street on the Tennessee side, then along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Cumberland Street to Commonwealth Avenue on the Virginia side.
“We are a bridge downtown between the businesses and the cities,” Elliott said. “We are a bridge between the people and the businesses of downtown Bristol. Believe in Bristol works as a way for each city to bridge those gaps.”
Vibrancy in downtown Bristol hums as to an incredibly melodic song. Weekend nights bustle with people local and visiting from near and afar. They teem amid twinkling lights that beam from the marquees of The Cameo Theater on the Virginia side of State Street and the Paramount on the Tennessee side of State.
Restaurants, including Bloom in Virginia and Delta Blues BBQ in Tennessee, cater to packed houses on weeknights as well as weekends. It’s not Las Vegas, but Las Vegas isn’t Bristol.
“The number one goal of Believe in Bristol is to foster a vibrant downtown community for all the people to enjoy in Bristol,” Elliott said. “We emphasize locals. To us, tourism is the whipped cream and cherry on top.”
Courtesy Bristol’s status as the world’s one and only birthplace of country music, tourists do indeed visit Bristol from all over the United States and the world. Bristol’s more well known around the world than some people may realize.
For instance, Elliott and her husband visited London, England, during their honeymoon. COVID protocols and such in force, they bided their time while awaiting their go-ahead — and struck up a conversation with an airport employee.
“And there in the London airport,” Elliott said, “he knew totally about Bristol.”
Bluegrass legend Doyle Lawson, who lives in Bristol, years ago noticed a photograph of Tim White’s country music mural in a magazine while visiting Switzerland. Rhythm & Roots has hosted attendees from France, Australia, Japan, Russia and more.
Why, even rock star Alice Cooper has taken a scenic walk along the sidewalks of State Street in downtown Bristol. Bob Dylan, too.
Built one brick mortared and one dream imagined at a time atop Bristol’s rich music heritage, Believe in Bristol shouts to the world of the virtues of downtown Bristol.
“Bristol,” Elliott said, “is a cool place to be.”