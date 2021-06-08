KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Public Library is hosting its next “Behind the Book” event later this week with a discussion with Larry Thacker, a poet and author from Johnson City.
The discussion will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday and will be held virtually. The link is available at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
This year’s “Behind the Book” series has featured discussions with regional authors and illustrators to find out more about their published works.
ABOUT THACKER
Thacker is a native of Kentucky who now lives in Johnson City. He has had his poetry published in over 170 publications and is also the author of Mountain Mysteries: The Mystic Traditions of Appalachia. Thacker has written several full poetry collections and numerous short stories including his latest short story collection, Working it Off in Labor County: Stories.
“We want to provide a platform to local authors to connect with the public,” said Kate Woodworth, librarian at Kingsport Public Library. “The authors represent a variety of genres so the community can experience a wide range of literary interests.”
An upcoming Behind the Book discussion will feature J. Dianne Dotson.
Visit the library’s website, www.kingsportpubliclibrary.org, for more information or call (423) 224-2539 for more information.