KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Public Library is hosting its next “Behind the Book” event tonight — a discussion with Milligan University music professor Dr. Kellie Brown.
The discussion will take place at 7 p.m. and will be held virtually — the link is available at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
This year’s “Behind the Book” series has featured discussions with regional authors and illustrators to find out more about their books.
ABOUT DR. BROWN
Brown has been a member of the Milligan University music faculty since 1998 and holds the positions of chair of the Music Department, professor of music, and conductor of the Milligan Orchestra. She is a frequent clinician and performer throughout the country and serves as the assistant conductor and associate concertmaster of the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra.
In addition to her performing and teaching, Brown is an accomplished writer and researcher who has published in journals such as the American String Teacher, Music Educators Journal and Contributions to Music Education. As an internationally recognized authority on music during the Holocaust, Brown has spoken frequently at academic institutions and conferences.
HER LATEST BOOK
The book that will be the topic of discussion tonight will be Brown’s latest — “The Sound of Hope: Music as Solace, Resistance, and Salvation during the Holocaust & World War II.” It was released by McFarland Publishing in 2020.
In their review of this book, The Washington Post has declared that she “...has succeeded admirably in bringing together in one volume so much important research.”
“We want to share the work of regional authors and illustrators with the community and this series will provide us with the opportunity,” said Kate Woodworth, librarian and coordinator of the series. “By beginning the series with virtual talks we are able to safely provide this conversation to the community.”
Upcoming Behind the Book discussions will feature Hannah B. Olsen, Larry D. Thacker, and J. Dianne Dotson. Visit www.kingsportlibrary.org for more information, or contact the Kingsport Public Library at (423) 224-2539.