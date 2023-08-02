Enjoy local history, events, food and music by being a tourist in your own hometown. Learn about the local history of Kingsport by exploring the city.

There are many wonderful places to visit in Kingsport. For a one-of-a-kind experience, one of my family's favorites is the Kingsport Carousel, which is a beautifully restored 1956 carousel located inside a temperature-controlled roundhouse.

Recommended for you