BRISTOL, Va. — Ola Belle Reed’s banjo picking and voice, both filled with Appalachian twang, still seem to ring out, like a shotgun in the hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

You can experience Reed’s life and mountain music through the Birthplace of Country Music Musuem’s screening of the documentary “‘I’ve Endured’: The Music and Legacy of Ola Belle Reed.” The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

To preregister or for more information, visit the Events page at www.birth

placeofcountrymusic.org.

