From left to right, Dave Reed, Ola Belle Reed and Bud Reed attend the Brandywine Mountain Music Convention in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, in 1974. Ola Belle Reed was an Appalachian folk artist originally from North Carolina.
Contributed/BCM/Carl Fleischhauer
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum opened in August 2014. Since then, its presence has attracted more business to Bristol, like The Bristol Hotel directly behind the museum.
BRISTOL, Va. — Ola Belle Reed’s banjo picking and voice, both filled with Appalachian twang, still seem to ring out, like a shotgun in the hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
You can experience Reed’s life and mountain music through the Birthplace of Country Music Musuem’s screening of the documentary “‘I’ve Endured’: The Music and Legacy of Ola Belle Reed.” The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.
The documentary delves into the life and work of the late Reed, a renowned bluegrass and old-time musician, a press release from the BCM said. The film was produced in collaboration with Reed, a North Carolina native, and the Southern Diaspora, a distinguished exhibit at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
According to the release, the documentary “contextualizes Reed’s accomplishments within the backdrop of 20th century migration from rural Appalachia to the north. Through a combination of insightful interviews, mesmerizing performances, and precious archival footage, the documentary offers a profound understanding of Reed’s lasting impact on generations of musicians who were inspired by her remarkable songwriting and performances.”
Eventgoers are invited to attend a virtual Q&A session with scholar and filmmaker Bill Shewbridge upon conclusion of the 45-minute film.
The screening and Q&A serves as complementary programming to the BCM’s special exhibit, “‘I’ve Endured’: Women in Old-Time Music,” which is currently on display at the museum through the end of the year.
To preregister or for more information, visit the Events page at www.birth