BRISTOL, Va. — Jimmie Rodgers died in 1933, when people drove Ford Model T cars and rode in wagons pulled by horses.
Wagons and Model T’s have long left State Street. But people talk about and play the music of Rodgers as much and probably more today than they did back in 1933.
Greg Cornett sure does. He will lead a Speaker Sessions installment on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in downtown Bristol.
“My dad had some Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers records,” Cornett said. “That was my first exposure to them.”
Cornett will speak extensively on the life and music of Rodgers. A guitar player since childhood, he will talk at some length and detail about the two Rodgers guitars on display in the museum.
World famous guitar maker Wayne Henderson, a lifelong fan of Rodgers, will be the evening’s special guest.
“Jimmie’s finest records, I think, were of just him and his guitar,” Cornett, a native of Kingsport, said. “He was at his best with just his guitar.”
Rodgers first recorded in Bristol, Tennessee. Produced by Ralph Peer for the Victor Talking Machine Co. on Aug. 4, 1927, Rodgers recorded “The Soldier’s Sweetheart” and “Sleep, Baby, Sleep” while accompanying himself on guitar as part of what became known as the Bristol Sessions.
On the strength of his wildly popular and influential records made through 1933, Rodgers became known as the father of country music. He died on May 26, 1933, two days after his final recording session.
“He had tuberculosis. He knew he had TB,” Cornett said. “And he knew what happened to people who had TB.”
But by the time of his death, Rodgers was a superstar. On the strength of such records as 1927’s “Blue Yodel” (best known as “T for Texas”), “In the Jailhouse Now” and more, Rodgers forged a style based in the blues that helped ignite what was eventually branded as country music.
Rodgers’ deep influence directly led to the beginnings of such fellow pioneers as western star Gene Autry in the 1930s, country’s Ernest Tubb in the 1940s and country’s Hank Snow in the 1950s — among many others.
“Probably the majority of the show will be our speaking about Jimmie Rodgers,” Cornett said. “We’ll do some songs, too. We will talk about the two Jimmie Rodgers guitars in the museum.”
One of those guitars was played by Ernest Tubb for nearly 40 years. And one of them was owned by Hank Snow and displayed on a wall inside his home.
“Well, you can’t talk about the instruments without talking about Jimmie,” Cornett said. “Like, why did he love that kind of guitar?”
Listen for Cornett and Henderson, who have known each other since the early 1980s, to perform several songs by Rodgers. Cornett added that he will play his Henderson model 000-45 guitar, which was based on one of Rodgers’ guitars.
“I was so enamored with Jimmie Rodgers, I asked Wayne to build one for me,” Cornett said. “He built it in 1983. It’s No. 76.”
Through the years, Cornett’s played in a number of bands. A graduate of Ketron High School in Kingsport, he played in the high school band and sang in the high school chorus.
“Tim Stafford (now of famed Blue Highway) and I were in a bluegrass band, Mountain Memories, together,” Cornett said. “I’ve played in an old-time band, as well, called the Green Island Pickers. I’ve known Wayne Henderson since 1980. Wayne always bills his groups as Wayne Henderson and Friends. If he played around here, I’d play in the band.”
So, for those who want to learn about or simply come a little bit closer to the life and music of Rodgers, this Speaker Session is for you. Cornett and Henderson will amplify the massive context into which Rodgers fits. Rodgers was relevant in the 1920s and ’30s, and he’s perhaps even more relevant today.
“Jimmie Rodgers was quite the showman,” Cornett said. “He had a penetrating style. Ernest Tubb had it. Hank Snow had it. Anita Carter had it. When you hear them on a record, you know who they are.”