BRISTOL, Va. — If you enjoy visiting The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, you aren’t alone.
The BCM has been named a TripAdvisor 2023 Travelers' Choice Award winner, the museum announced in a recent press release. According to the BCM, the award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months. Those reviews place the winners among the top 10% of all listings on TripAdvisor globally.
"We are thrilled that visitors to our museum enjoy their time with us and leave such positive feedback on TripAdvisor," said museum head curator, Rene Rodgers, in a press release. "We do our very best to provide a world-class experience for our guests and to offer great customer service so they'll not only come back, but also encourage others to visit us."
Businesses saw greater competition this year, following the pandemic, the release said.
"The travel resurgence we've seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition,” said John Boris, TripAdvisor’s chief growth officer, in a press release. “Earning a Travelers' Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry's resilience and ability to adapt.”
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution. The museum explores the history of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and the lasting impact of Appalachia's music heritage. It also offers visitors a look at regional music history as well as artists from far beyond Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia.
The BCM Museum offers multiple theater experiences, film and sound, and interactive, technology-infused displays — along with a variety of educational programs, music performances, and community events. Rotating exhibitions from guest curators and other institutions, including the Smithsonian, are featured throughout the year in the Special Exhibits Gallery. The museum is also home to a digital archive.
The 24,000 square-foot museum is located at 101 Country Music Way in Historic Downtown Bristol, Virginia.